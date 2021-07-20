Free Tax Webinar on 2021 Legislative Updates Happening July 27

NASHVILLE - Join us in one week for the Department of Revenue’s latest free tax webinar covering 2021 legislative updates. The webinar will take place July 27 at 9 am Central time. You can register here.

Participants will learn about important legislative updates from the 2021 legislative session that pertain to taxes. They can also ask department staff any questions they may have.

The July 27 webinar is part of a series of webinars the department offers each month to give the public an opportunity to learn more about tax topics. The recorded sessions and dates for future webinars are also available on Revenue’s website.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2020 fiscal year, it collected $15.1 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.2 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###