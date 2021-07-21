Eastman Cooke Renovates Corporate Offices Of Family-Focused Non-Profit
Premier midsized construction firm nears completion of 25Ksf corporate offices For Family & Children’s Association at 377 Oak Street in Garden City
“We are strong advocates of FCA’s mission, so this project has both personal and professional significance for us,” points out Peter Morandi, CEO, LEED AP, Eastman Cooke.”GARDEN CITY, LONG ISLAND NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eastman Cooke & Associates, a mid-sized construction company based in Long Island and Manhattan, is close to completing a major renovation of the 25,000-square-foot corporate offices of the Family & Children’s Association (“FCA”). Located at 377 Oak Street in Garden City, Long Island, the project, which is currently wrapping up, entailed extensive pre-construction work for a fast-track, 12-week soup-to-nuts construction schedule.
The work on the interiors encompassed the construction of imported glass walls at the perimeter offices, an open interior floor plan with department specific color schemes, new kitchens and pantries, and the installation of vibrant new carpeting, floor tiles, and light fixtures. Eastman Cooke was also responsible for upgrades to the mechanical and electrical systems, including enhancing the ventilation system for healthier air and a fully programable lighting system.
“We are strong advocates of FCA’s mission, so this project has both personal and professional significance for us,” points out Peter Morandi, CEO, LEED AP, Eastman Cooke. “To accomplish the breadth of the work within a very tight schedule, we engaged Maser Consulting for a 3D scan of the site. The scan identified many, less obvious existing conditions and provided us with detailed measurements so we that could proceed without any setbacks.”
Adding to the efficiency of the 3D scan and other tools, Eastman Cooke implemented its proprietary Work Smart System, comprising a series of highly collaborative, step-by-step protocols led the firm’s project managers, estimators, and field staff. Serving as general contractor, Eastman Cooke was able to work around several occupied offices with minimal delays, including other tenants in the luxury commercial condominium building. Throughout the process, the construction team also worked closely with building staff and management, the FCA board and staff, and local building departments to ensure all codes and regulations were meticulously addressed.
Adds Eastman Cooke Vice President April Intrabartola, who is also a member of FCA’s Board of Directors, “This is an organization that gives so much to Long Island families. Whether its educational training and scholarships, mental health support, senior care, addiction prevention, and beyond, FCA has had an important impact on our many diverse communities. Eastman Cooke is a committed corporate sponsor, but we are additionally grateful to the Treiber family for their unwavering support of this complex renovation.”
Settling into the new offices, FCA President/CEO Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds thanked Eastman Cooke and talked about how the project will benefit local residents. “More than 30,000 Long Islanders per year rely on our help and having a headquarters that reflects our history, professionalism and commitment to the region was absolutely vital. The Eastman Cooke team was a pleasure to work with and that we pulled this off during a pandemic is an absolute miracle.”
TPG Architects designed the project, and the MEP consultant is Lizardos Engineering. Denham Wolf provided Owner Representative services and RMB was the code and permit expeditor.
About Eastman Cooke & Associates
Eastman Cooke & Associates is a New York-based, mid-sized general contracting and construction management founded by Peter Morandi, Chief Executive Officer, LEED AP. A leader in sustainability and innovative practices, such as its proprietary Work Smart System, Eastman Cooke projects encompass ground-up construction, renovations, and upgrades. Its diverse project portfolio includes everything from corporate interiors, massive auto dealerships, specialty retail, and non-profit offices, to healthcare facilities, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, laboratories, and more. Since its inception in 2009, the firm has maintained a credo of strong client relationships, trusting partnerships with consultants, and a commitment to providing unparalleled service.
