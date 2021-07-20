Detour Planned for Roundabout Project at Route 34, Route 850 and Pisgah St. Road in Carroll Township, Perry County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a detour is planned for Route 850 (Valley Road) at the roundabout project at the intersection with Route 34 and Pisgah St. Road in the Village of Shermans Dale in Carrol Township, Perry County.

Route 850 will be closed at the intersection on Monday, August 2. The closure will be in effect for approximately 42 days. A detour will be in place using Route 34, Route 1007 (Sunnyside Drive), Route 944, Interstate 81, Route 11/15, and Route 850. The detour is about 31 miles and takes approximately 40 minutes. Motorists should plan extra time for their travels.

Due to a width restriction on Route 34, a long-term truck detour is in place using Route 34, Sunnyside Drive, Route 944, Interstate 81, Route 11/15, and Route 850.

Pisgah St. Road remains closed at the intersection. A car detour is in place using Old State Road. The truck detour implemented for Route 34 will be in effect for this closure.

H&K Group, of Skippack PA, is the prime contractor on this $2,832,034 project. Work is expected to be completed by the end of October 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018