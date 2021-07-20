Closures Planned at Interstate 83 (Exit 4/Route 851) Interchange in Shrewsbury Township, York County

Contractor to perform final paving

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that closures are planned this weekend at the I-83 (Exit 4/Route 851) Interchange in Shrewsbury Township, York County. These closures will allow the contractor to perform final paving at the recently opened diverging diamond interchange.

At 9 pm Friday, July 23, the contractor will close the southbound I-83 ramps to Route 851 and the Route 851 ramps to southbound I-83. Southbound I-83 traffic wishing to access Route 851 should take Glen Rock/Exit 8 to Route 216 west to Susquehanna Trail (Route 3001) south to Route 851. Route 851 traffic wishing to travel south on I-83 should travel north on I-83 to Glen Rock/Exit 8, then take southbound I-83.

When the southbound ramps are completed, they will be opened, and the contractor will close the northbound I-83 ramps to Route 851 and the Route 851 ramps to northbound I-83. Northbound I-83 traffic wishing to access Route 851 should continue north to Glen Rock/Exit 8, then take southbound I-83 to Route 851/Exit 4. Route 851 traffic wishing to travel northbound onI- 83 should take Susquehanna Trail (Route 3001) to Route 216 and take eastbound Route 216 to the Exit 8 interchange (Glen Rock) to access northbound I-83.

At 9 PM Saturday, July 24, Route 851 will be closed under the I-83 bridge for paving. This work will be completed by 5 AM Monday July 26.

Motorists who want to travel eastbound on Route 851 from west of the interchange should travel south on I-83 to Maryland Route 439/Exit 36 then take northbound I-83 to Route 851/Exit 4 and proceed east. Motorists on the west side of the closure wishing to access northbound I-83 should travel north on Susquehanna Trail (Route 3001) to Route 216 and take eastbound Route 216 to the Exit 8 interchange (Glen Rock) to access northbound I-83.

Motorists who want to travel westbound on Route 851 or access southbound I-83 from east of the interchange should travel north on I-83 to Glen Rock/Exit 8, then take southbound I-83 to Route 851/Exit 4 and proceed west, or continue on southbound I-83.

This work is part of a $29.9 million Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) construction contract awarded to Kinsley Construction, Inc. of the City of York, York County. The project includes replacement of the northbound and southbound bridges that carry I-83 over Route 851 with two-span structures that will allow enough clearance for Route 851 to be widened to four lanes and realigned into the DDI configuration. Work under this contract will also lengthen and reconstruct the on and off ramps within the interchange and replace the culvert that carries Deer Creek beneath the interchange.

The diverging diamond interchange configuration improves safety by eliminating conflicts with left turns and through movements and improves operations by providing dedicated turn lanes and decreasing backlogs onto the I-83 mainline.

For more information go to the project web site at I-83 Exit 4 Improvements (penndot.gov).

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018