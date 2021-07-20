Weekend Lane Restriction for N. Union Street Improvement Project in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County

Harrisburg, PA – A lane restriction is planned for this weekend on North Union Street in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County. A contractor will perform full depth reconstruction on the southbound and center portion of North Union Street north of the intersection with Fulling Mill Road.

The lane restriction will be in place from 7 PM Friday, July 23 to 5 AM Monday, July 26. Motorists from Fulling Mill Road, Route 283 and either direction of North Union Street are advised a single 12-foot lane will be maintained. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

Upcoming work also includes milling and paving a small section of Fulling Mill Road at the intersection with North Union Street.

This project is associated with a Highway Occupancy Permit (HOP) and includes improvements on North Union Street from the Route 283 eastbound on-ramp to just north of Fulling Mill Road.

Work includes full depth reconstruction, milling and paving, base repairs, minor drainage updates, traffic signal updates, ADA curb amp updates, guide rail updates, signing and pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction.

This project is expected to be completed by September 7, 2021.

