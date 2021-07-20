Southbound Route 28 Maintenance Work Wednesday, Thursday Nights in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing maintenance work on Route 28 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday and Thursday nights, July 21-22 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on southbound Route 28 between the 40th Street Bridge and the 31st Street Bridge from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night as crews from PennDOT conduct debris removal operations and drainage improvements.

Motorists should use caution and allow extra time when traveling through the area.

