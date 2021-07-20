The International Awards Associate (IAA) Unveils Its Latest Awards Competition – the NY Product Design Awards

2021 NY Product Design Awards: Discovering & Recognizing Talented Product Designers – Worldwide. NY Product Design Awards Statuette NY Product Design Awards Logo

The NY Product Design Awards was launched to honor the efforts of talented product designers, design teams, and manufacturers from all over the world.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NY Product Design Awards, a brand-new awards program by the International Awards Associate (IAA), has been launched just this week. “More can be done to recognize and honor those who combine imaginative solutions with practical ones,” Kenjo Ong, the CEO of IAA, exclaimed. “Convenience is derived from someone else’s forethought in tackling problems, and that foresight should be applauded.”

The NY Product Design Awards opens its doors to submissions, as it is poised to honor talented product designers from all over the world, whose ingenious designs improve one’s daily life. With the world shifting its approach towards consumption of products, and with the thin line separating private and working lives blurring, the gravity of product design becomes greater than ever.

IAA’s principles on approachability and accessibility for its awards can be found in the NY Product Design Awards, which is clearly indicated by its submission criteria. With a simple online application process, paired with affordable rates as low as $139, a wide demographic of product designers can be catered to, regardless of experience or background.

Product designers are welcome to participate in the competition, and vie for the recognition of the world with their craft. With NY Product Design Awards’ theme being “Designing Tomorrow, Today” for 2021, entrants would need to showcase their designs and explore the implications their works could bring. The categories that are available will encompass various industries and facets to design, such as – Automotive & Transport, Fashion & Lifestyle, Furniture, Home Interior, Lighting, Packaging, to name a few.

P͟A͟N͟E͟L͟ ͟O͟F͟ ͟J͟U͟D͟G͟E͟S͟

Submissions will be judged by a list of esteemed professionals, who had made strides in the industry and had won their fair share of awards. Entries will be anonymously judged, and with the judges’ immense wealth of experience, knowledge, and understanding, the final winners will be selected.

Winning levels are divided into Gold and Silver, with winners standing a chance to be crowned Product Designer of the Year, or have their design nominated as Product Design of the Year.

E͟L͟I͟G͟I͟B͟I͟L͟I͟T͟Y͟

Entries can be conceptual, work-in-progress, or completed work, so long as the work itself is no more than five years old. Submissions are open to individuals who are professionally or academically engaged with design work, and entries of each group will be assessed in their respective groups.

The competition will be accepting entries from July 16, 2021, with the deadline for participation is set for November 18, 2021. Winners will be announced on December 6, 2021.

IAA intends to continue its practice of honoring distinguished professionals and their works via the NY Product Design Awards. “As we embark on yet another journey, I find it important to stay true to our principles and values,” Kenjo remarked. “It goes without saying that product design is a building block of modern civilization. I eagerly await the extraordinary talents to come forth in these extraordinary times.”

For competition rules and entry forms, visit: https://productdesignawards.us/

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL AWARDS ASSOCIATE (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, iLuxury Awards, Vega Digital Awards, Vega Student Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Business Awards, and LIT Talent Awards. Its mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate. IAA assembled the NY Product Design Awards to promote the best product design has to offer, from all around the globe.