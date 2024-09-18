2025 French Design Awards Officially Announced: Celebrating Designs that Change the World

2025 French Design Awards Calling for Entries Now 2025 French Design Awards Statuettes - Platinum, Gold & Silver

The International Awards Associate (IAA) is excited to unveil the 2025 French Design Awards.

PARIS, PR, FRANCE, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) is excited to unveil the 2025 French Design Awards, a prestigious global showcase dedicated to recognising and celebrating the most innovative and exceptional designs spanning multiple sectors, bringing together the finest to highlight aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability.

As it enters its second year, the French Design Awards has rapidly established itself as a standard for design excellence. This prestigious program stands out by honouring the work of designers who set themselves apart, showcasing exemplary designs that define creativity.

The French Design Awards serves as an international design competition where emerging trends and transformative ideas converge to redefine what design means in our world today. By spotlighting the most impactful and innovative designs, the competition sets new standards while shaping the future of design on a worldwide scale.

Key Highlights of the 2025 French Design Awards:

1. Expansive Eligibility: Open to worldwide participation, The French Design Awards accepts entries from architects, interior designers, landscape architects, product designers, packaging designers, fashion designers, hospitality designers, urban planners, and any designer of all background whose designs tell a compelling story, whether they are companies, team / departments, innovators, manufacturers, suppliers, freelancers, hobbyists or students.

2. Early Bird Opportunities: Starting 12 September 2024, the French Design Awards will open its doors for early submissions with the lowest entry rates at only $209. This Early Bird pricing, available until 15 October 2024, makes it more accessible for designers worldwide to present their most impressive works.

3. Expansive Categories: Reflecting the broad influence of the design industry, the French Design Awards will include categories like Interior Design Awards, Product Design, Architectural Design, Packaging Design, Fashion Design, as well as the latest addition of Landscape Design, among others, accommodating a diverse range of creative recognition.

4. Levels of Excellence: The awards will honour outstanding designs through Platinum, Gold, and Silver winning levels, celebrating creativity and impact beyond the community. Exceptional entries will also have the chance to vie for the prestigious “Design of the Year” title, elevating their professional status.

5. Global Recognition: Winners will gain international exposure, increasing their chances for collaborations with worldwide media partners and securing a place in the exclusive winner’s gallery. This visibility opens up expansive networking opportunities and boosts global recognition.

"It is remarkable to recognise the fearless ideas of design, whose bold innovations set new standards worthy of worldwide recognition," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "It is truly awe-inspiring to see our laureates go beyond mere creation, pioneering transformative movements within the design landscape. We look forward to further acknowledging the vast impact of design disciplines on both the industry and broader society.”

Entries for the 2025 French Design Awards will be accepted until 10 January 2025. This period offers designers a prestigious platform to gain recognition for their innovative contributions. It presents an opportunity for participants to set new benchmarks of excellence and creativity in the dynamic realm of design.

For further details about the 2025 French Design Awards, including submission guidelines, complete list of categories, and key dates, please visit: https://frenchdesignawards.com/.

About French Design Awards

The French Design Awards is an international competition that honours and acknowledges the zenith of creative genius in interior, architectural, product, fashion, landscape and packaging design. This prestigious award recognises and celebrates the boundless creativity of different designers who are not only shaping the environment, but also reimagining how design is perceived, inhabited, and its interaction with spaces.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organisation dedicated to recognising professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organiser of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honour, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

