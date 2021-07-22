Madi Prewett and The JBoy Show Team Up For A New Weekly Podcast Launching Monday, August 23rd
ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madi Prewett of The Bachelor and Jake Crain of The JBoy Show Team Up for “The Face of Sports Fashion”, a New Weekly Podcast Focused on Southern Style Launching Monday, August 23rd.
The hottest new college sports podcast in the country, The JBoy Show, and Madi Prewett of The Bachelor announced today the launch of “Madi Prewett, the Face of Sports Fashion” podcast on The JBoy Network. The podcast will launch Monday, August 23rd coinciding with the robust kickoff coverage of the 2021 college football season.
Prewett, who rose to fame as a contestant on The Bachelor, will have a weekly show featuring what to wear to the games, tailgating, homegating, and other social activities connected to college football. Topics will include “In My Bag”, “Getting Cuffed”, and “The Right Fit” – to name a few.
There is a natural connection between Madi, Jake Crain, and the network’s investor/partner Vince Thompson, CEO of Melt – all three have deep roots in Auburn, AL. Madi is an Auburn University Graduate while her father, Chad, is on Auburn Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bruce Pearl’s staff. Jake’s father, Kurt, was an All-American linebacker at Auburn University and Vince is an Auburn University graduate who worked his way into sports marketing through Auburn’s sports information department during the Bo Jackson and Charles Barkley days.
“I’m so honored for Madi to join The JBoy Show and Network,” said Crain. “She’s going to add a whole new dimension to our coverage for college football, and of course, game day fashion is an important topic during football season.”
“I’m excited about bringing the style and fashion element to The JBoy Show,” said Prewett. “Besides cheering for your favorite team, fashion is one of the most important decisions you make when deciding your plans for the big weekend.”
For more information, contact Vince Thompson:
vince@meltatl.com
770-331-0841
About Madison Prewett
Madison Prewett has more than 1.7 million followers on her Instagram account, 2 million followers on TikTok, 83 thousand followers on Twitter, and 49.8K Followers on YouTube. After becoming America’s sweetheart on the hit show “The Bachelor”, Madi proceeded to use her platform to showcase her love of sports, fashion, and faith. While sports and fashion seem like oxymorons, Madi proves that the two go hand and hand.
About The JBoy Show
The JBoy Show is one of the fastest-growing sports podcasts in the nation. As a former college athlete and coach, Jake Crain’s roots are in college football. The podcast began in April of 2020, after a delay due to COVID-19 from his coaching job at Montana State University. Jake turned to a $50 microphone and started talking about the thing he loves most, sports. His podcast is rapidly expanding its scope beyond the SEC to cover all NCAA schools. The JBoy Show also features top sports personalities, including coaches and analysts. His podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.
About Melt
Named to Chief Marketer Magazine’s 2020 Top Agencies, Melt is a full-service agency offering its clients brand strategy, event and experiential marketing, social and digital media, content development, and sponsorship strategy consulting. Vince Thompson, Melt’s Founder and CEO, worked in the sports information department as a student at Auburn University and also worked as a sports editor for The Auburn Plainsman.
Vince Thompson
The hottest new college sports podcast in the country, The JBoy Show, and Madi Prewett of The Bachelor announced today the launch of “Madi Prewett, the Face of Sports Fashion” podcast on The JBoy Network. The podcast will launch Monday, August 23rd coinciding with the robust kickoff coverage of the 2021 college football season.
Prewett, who rose to fame as a contestant on The Bachelor, will have a weekly show featuring what to wear to the games, tailgating, homegating, and other social activities connected to college football. Topics will include “In My Bag”, “Getting Cuffed”, and “The Right Fit” – to name a few.
There is a natural connection between Madi, Jake Crain, and the network’s investor/partner Vince Thompson, CEO of Melt – all three have deep roots in Auburn, AL. Madi is an Auburn University Graduate while her father, Chad, is on Auburn Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bruce Pearl’s staff. Jake’s father, Kurt, was an All-American linebacker at Auburn University and Vince is an Auburn University graduate who worked his way into sports marketing through Auburn’s sports information department during the Bo Jackson and Charles Barkley days.
“I’m so honored for Madi to join The JBoy Show and Network,” said Crain. “She’s going to add a whole new dimension to our coverage for college football, and of course, game day fashion is an important topic during football season.”
“I’m excited about bringing the style and fashion element to The JBoy Show,” said Prewett. “Besides cheering for your favorite team, fashion is one of the most important decisions you make when deciding your plans for the big weekend.”
For more information, contact Vince Thompson:
vince@meltatl.com
770-331-0841
About Madison Prewett
Madison Prewett has more than 1.7 million followers on her Instagram account, 2 million followers on TikTok, 83 thousand followers on Twitter, and 49.8K Followers on YouTube. After becoming America’s sweetheart on the hit show “The Bachelor”, Madi proceeded to use her platform to showcase her love of sports, fashion, and faith. While sports and fashion seem like oxymorons, Madi proves that the two go hand and hand.
About The JBoy Show
The JBoy Show is one of the fastest-growing sports podcasts in the nation. As a former college athlete and coach, Jake Crain’s roots are in college football. The podcast began in April of 2020, after a delay due to COVID-19 from his coaching job at Montana State University. Jake turned to a $50 microphone and started talking about the thing he loves most, sports. His podcast is rapidly expanding its scope beyond the SEC to cover all NCAA schools. The JBoy Show also features top sports personalities, including coaches and analysts. His podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.
About Melt
Named to Chief Marketer Magazine’s 2020 Top Agencies, Melt is a full-service agency offering its clients brand strategy, event and experiential marketing, social and digital media, content development, and sponsorship strategy consulting. Vince Thompson, Melt’s Founder and CEO, worked in the sports information department as a student at Auburn University and also worked as a sports editor for The Auburn Plainsman.
Vince Thompson
MELT
+1 404-812-1957
vince@meltatl.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn