The National Football Foundation & Football Writers Association of America Teams up with Melt and The JBoy Show
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Football Foundation & Football Writers Association of America Name Melt the Official Agency of Record and The JBoy Show as Official Media Partner of the Super 16 Poll.
The National Football Foundation (NFF) and The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) have named Melt as their official sponsorship agency of record for the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll. The JBoy Show and Jake Crain will become the official Media Partner of the poll.
The Super 16 Poll, which was launched in 2014 and took a break last year because of the pandemic, will return for the 2021 college football calendar, ranking the top 16 FBS teams every Sunday of the regular season. Reaching tens of millions of fans every year, the poll provides a unique reference point for those who follow the game with the insights from some of the most credible and knowledgeable football minds in the nation. The poll combines the opinions of a select group of College Football Hall of Fame inductees with many of the top writers who cover the game from border to border and coast to coast.
“We look forward to the new opportunities that Melt will provide to the Super 16 Poll, and we are excited to have The JBoy Show as its official media partner,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “Our poll includes of some of the most objective college football minds in the country, and pairing them weekly with one of the fastest-growing podcasts in college football will make for great debate throughout the season.”
"It is highly encouraging that Melt is engaging in this project,” said Steve Richardson, the FWAA executive director. “We have the belief it is an outstanding property because it encompasses a unique blend of some of the leading media in college football (FWAA members) with College Football Hall of Famers. Both groups have vast knowledge about the game."
Jake Crain and The JBoy Show is the hottest sports news podcast in the country. Each week during the season, select writers and members of the College Football Hall of Fame will appear on The JBoy Show to debate the poll, defend their votes, discuss the upward and downward movements, and preview next week’s most impactful matchups.
Melt will also partner with the National Football Foundation’s Annual Awards Dinner. After last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, the NFF recently announced that the 63rd edition would take place at the ARIA Resort and Casino Las Vegas.
Well known for being the place to connect for the collegiate community, the NFF Annual Awards Dinner features the induction of the College Football Hall of Fame Class, the recognition of the National Scholar-Athlete Class presented by Fidelity Investments, and the announcement of the recipient of the William V. Campbell Trophy presented to college football’s top scholar-athlete. This year’s event is set for Tuesday, Dec. 7, and will feature the largest induction of Hall of Famers since 1954, as both the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame Classes will be inducted.
Melt Founder and CEO Vince Thompson has been involved in intercollegiate athletics for more than 40 years, going back to his days working in Auburn University’s sports information department during the halcyon days of Bo Jackson and Charles Barkley. Thompson and the Melt team will oversee sponsorship acquisition for both the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll and the NFF Annual Awards Dinner festivities in December.
“It’s an honor to represent two of the most prestigious organizations in college football,” said Thompson. “And I look forward to many successes together.”
For more information, please contact:
NFF: Phil Marwill (pmarwill@footballfoundation.com)
FWAA: Steve Richardson (tigerfwaa@gmail.com)
MELT: Vince Thompson (vince@meltatl.com)
About The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame
Founded in 1947 with early leadership from General Douglas MacArthur, legendary Army coach Earl "Red" Blaik and immortal journalist Grantland Rice, The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame is a non-profit educational organization that runs programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship and athletic achievement in young people. With 120 chapters and 12,000 members nationwide, NFF programs include the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Future for Football, The William V. Campbell Trophy®, the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments and a series of initiatives to honor the legends of the past and inspire the leaders of the future. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @NFFNetwork and learn more at http://www.footballfoundation.org/.
About the Football Writers Association of America
Founded in 1941, the Football Writers Association of America consists of over 1,300 men and women across North America who cover college football for a living. The membership includes journalists, broadcasters, publicists, and key executives in all areas that involve the game. The FWAA works to govern areas that include game-day operations, major awards and its annual All-America team. Learn more at http://www.sportswriters.net/fwaa/.
About The JBoy Show
The JBoy Show is one of the fastest-growing sports podcasts in the nation. As a former college athlete and coach, Jake Crain’s roots are in college football. The podcast began in April of 2020, after a delay due to COVID from his coaching job at Montana State University. Jake turned to a $50 microphone and started talking about the thing he loves most, sports. His podcast is rapidly expanding its scope beyond the SEC to cover all NCAA schools. The JBoy Show also features top sports personalities, including coaches and analysts. His podcast is available on Apple Podcast, Spotify, and YouTube, with millions of downloads. Learn more at https://thejboyshow.com/.
About Melt
Named to Chief Marketer Magazine’s 2020 Top Agencies, Melt is a full-service agency offering its clients brand strategy, event and experiential marketing, social and digital media, content development, and sponsorship strategy consulting. Learn more at https://meltatl.com/.
Vince Thompson
MELT
vince@meltatl.com
