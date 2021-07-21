The Carl Kruse Blog On Nonprofits Highlights MANGO DAYS at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
Mangos and More Mangos at One of the Pre-eminent Botanical Gardens of the WorldMIAMI, FL, USA, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carl Kruse Blog on nonprofit organizations would like to inform its friends and followers of the ongoing “Mango Days of Summer” currently taking place at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Miami, Florida. During these coming weekends visitors to Fairchild can purchase fresh mangos from the Fairchild farm, special cultivars of mango trees produced at Fairchild and attend mango related classes. This is a unique time to learn about all things mango from top experts. All proceeds benefit the Fairchild Tropical Garden. As part of “Mango Days,” Fairchild will also host a brunch on July 24 and a dinner on July 30 at the gardens. The mango-infused dinner is organized by celebrity chef Cindy Hutson of Ortanique on the Mile in conjunction with Cerverceria La Tropical. More information here: https://fairchildgarden.org/events/ . Please note Covid 19 safety policies at https://fairchildgarden.org/visit/reopen-covid-policies/
About Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden:
Since 1938, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden has been at the forefront of plant research, education and conservation. Its 83 acres in Miami, contain a wide range of tropical and sub-tropical plants from around the world, including important palm and cycad collections. Fairchild has been instrumental in re-introducing endangered native species to Florida -- from the Sargent’s Cherry Palm to the Broad Halberd fern -- and in the process helping reclaim habitat from invasive species. There are more Haitian Kowos palms (Attalea crassipatha) at Fairchild than are found in the wild in its native Haiti, in what is perhaps the most endangered palm on the planet. In 1984, the Garden became a member of the Center for Plant Conservation, a consortium of botanic gardens involved in preserving endangered U.S. flora. The Garden is named after famed explorer and plant collector David Fairchild.
For former coverage of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden by the Carl Kruse Blog click here.
Carl Kruse
Carlkruse.org
+49 1517 5190292
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn