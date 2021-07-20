EMMY AWARD WINNING YOGA, ROBIN DOWNES, CELEBRATES 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF UNIQUE YOGA EXPERIENCE, YOGA FLAVA
Robin Downes encourages you to celebrate with several exciting events and opportunitiesUNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robin Downes, founder of Yoga Flava, is celebrating her company’s 25th anniversary this year, and she has plenty of surprises in store for those looking to participate in the program loved by Vanessa Williams, John Salley, Lisa Raye McCoy, Russel Simmons, and many more.
Downes was inspired to create Yoga Flava during her travels in India when her gurus encouraged her to adapt the ancient practice of yoga and blend it with urban culture and contemporary music. Since the start of Yoga Flava in 1996, Downes has actively redefined yoga for the modern world through her classes and her program, Yoga Flava TV, even receiving an Emmy Award for her work as a journalist and the “Trailblazer in Yoga” award from the International Association of Black Yoga Teachers. She is vocal about the mental and physical benefits that yoga has on people across every generation. In an interview for BlackDoctor.org, Downes states that “yogis invented the yoga poses to remind us to stop, breathe, and remember how beautiful it is to be alive. ”To commemorate the silver anniversary of her company, Robin Downes is producing a documentary, Yoga Flava: The Silva Lining, which will look into Downes’ journey as a yoga instructor, her role as a caregiver for her elderly father with dementia, and the way that yoga has saved his life. The trailer for her upcoming documentary has already received “The Visionary Award” from The Crystal Ship Mini Indie Film and TV Film 2020 for her project, based on the merit of the story it is heralding, by how creatively it is constructed and filmed. The documentary is currently finishing up production and preparing for post-production and distribution. In a recent interview with Yoga Alliance, Downes explains in depth the ways in which her new role has impacted her while providing insight into the creation of her documentary.
Robin Downes will also be doing a special pop-up event at the Mazatlán Jazz Festival from October 8-11 as part of her 25th anniversary celebration. The event will be a one-of-a-kind yoga experience taught by Robin Downes herself. The relaxing class is being held at Pueblo Bonito Emarald Bay Resort & Spa, a venue perfect for an afternoon of relaxation and healing. Tickets are currently available on the Mazatlan Jazz Festival website, with a wide variety of packages to choose from.
About Yoga Flava
Yoga Flava is a yoga company founded by Robin Downes with the goal of blending ancient yoga practices with urban culture and modern music. Robin Downes is a certified yoga instructor with 25 years of experience and a client list boasting several Hollywood stars. Anyone can experience Yoga Flava across multiple platforms, including the blog, newsletter, YouTube channel, and virtual classes. This year Yoga Flava celebrates its 25th anniversary, and Downes invites everyone to partake in the celebration through a variety of special events.
