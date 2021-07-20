WBC Board Adopts Broadband Rules, Opens Public Comment Period

The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors held a public meeting on July 12, 2021, to take several actions relating to rules for the Broadband Development Grant Program. These actions come following changes to the program under Senate File 76 (SEA 65) from the 2021 legislative session.

"These rules establish a framework for the Business Council to use state and federal funding for broadband in a more efficient and effective manner," said CEO Josh Dorrell. "We worked closely with the Broadband Advisory Council and the legislature to incorporate lessons learned since the inception of the program and last year's successes with the CARES funding, and we are really excited for what these rules do for broadband in Wyoming."

In addition to adopting amendments to existing Chapter 1 rules which added new definitions and a challenge process, the Board adopted rules for the new Middle Mile program under Chapter 2. Both chapters are now in the final rulemaking process.

"Middle Mile is foundational to future broadband efforts," explained WBC Broadband Manager Ryan Kudera. "Without this essential infrastructure, it would be like having paved streets and gravel highways."

The Board also took two actions relating to a third chapter of rules covering confidential provider information, both adopting Chapter 3 as emergency rules to satisfy a legislative deadline of September 1, 2021, and approving this chapter for regular rulemaking.

Program rules are available to view at the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Administrative Rules portal under “Proposed Rules>Business Council.”

Anyone wishing to submit public comments on the proposed Chapter 3 rulemaking may do so at this link or by clicking the “Provide Public Comment” link on the Wyoming Administrative Rules portal above. Comments will be accepted through August 30, 2021.

GUIDING PRINCIPLES OF THE BROADBAND DEVELOPMENT GRANT PROGRAM

Address the need for reliable and affordable internet for all citizens.

Provide reliable and redundant internet infrastructure that enables businesses to compete and serve their customers.

Ensure a fair and competitive environment for all providers without excessive government oversight.

Establish a framework of collaboration and cooperation among stakeholders and public entities.

Provide opportunities for both individual investment and financial support when appropriate.

Secure anchor tenants and promote private investment to supplement available public funds.

Promote private investment and identify opportunities for expansion of broadband services.

Pursue opportunities for additional local, tribal, state and federal resources.