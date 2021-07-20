Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Prestigious Stablewood Community Estate in Houston, Texas

La Perse, 8823 Harness Creek Lane, Stablewood, Houston, Texas Prestigious Stablewood community 15 minutes to downtown Wine room, media room, game room, study, and guest kitchen Exquisite 7-bedroom Renaissance-style retreat Gallery porches, BBQ, resort-style pool; Bedroom balconies

La Perse is Under Contract in Cooperation with renowned Houston, Texas agent Kellie Geitner of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

...six weeks for the Concierge Auctions team...was enough to earn my trust, market the property on not only a local but a global scale, and ultimately identify the perfect buyer for this property.” — Kellie Geitner, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the pending sale of La Perse, a scenically situated estate within the coveted luxury community of Stablewood, in cooperation with top Houston listing agent Kellie Geitner of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

Listed for $9.5 million, the property sold on the Concierge digital bidding platform after an active auction on July 16th.

“Compared to selling a luxury property on the traditional market, six weeks is but a fraction of the time a listing may go unsold. But six weeks for the Concierge Auctions team and their process was enough to earn my trust, market the property on not only a local but a global scale, and ultimately identify the perfect buyer for this property. Their accelerated process and world-class database are truly unmatched,” stated Geitner.

La Perse, a 20,157-square-foot, 18th-century style estate, boasts three levels of master craftsmanship, quality finishes at every turn, and grand scale entertaining spaces, complete with expansive gallery porches and a pool surrounded by multi-tiered gardens and numerous fountains— all just 15 minutes from downtown Houston.

“Working with Kellie to garner local interest in tandem with leveraging our proprietary database created a partnership for success. In only 42 days we secured a strong field of bidders which ultimately resulted in a strong price for our seller, and we’re excited to continue our success in the Houston market” added Concierge Auctions Chairman, Chad Roffers.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of the La Perse will result in a new home built for a family in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 30 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

