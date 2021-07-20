Legal Soft Solution is making tremendous strides in the legal world, and fast
From its inception of an innovative custom mobile app, to working with hundreds of law firms nationwide, Legal Soft Solution is changing the legal industry.
Often referred to as the "Legal Legends" of the legal world, Legal Soft Solution was founded by a collection of legal industry experts who have created, managed, and expanded a number of law firms nationwide. Legal Soft Solution prides themselves on their expertise in the area of Business Development, Marketing, Lead Generation, Automation, and Operations, all specifically targeted towards law firms.
The company specifically tends towards any law firm's needs, providing them with the most innovative and unique solutions for their firm. Legal Soft Solution began in early 2015 when Founder and CEO Hamid Kohan noticed a significant flaw in the legal industry, the lack of innovation and automation. Coming from a Software background himself, Hamid couldn't help but solve this problem for law firms. He made it his mission to assist law firms in scaling and expanding their firms by providing his expertise.
Legal Soft Solution quickly launched their first service, their Custom Mobile App for Law Firms. This mobile application is customized to specifically tend to law firm's needs, with the incorporation of custom logos and branding of the law firms. This mobile app includes over 30 different features, including signing retainers in real-time, receiving and storing all witness information, the ability to update clients of their case status, and many more features.
This application quickly proved to be an effective solution for law firms nationwide. Since then, the company expanded into offering a full set of proven services and solutions for law firms. These solutions include custom websites for law firms, social media marketing, as well as dedicated virtual assistants for your firm. Legal Soft Solution continues to manage and maintain all of its services and solutions, as well as continuing to incorporate the newest technologies in the game. Now, Legal Soft Solution is comprised of clients from over 15 different practice areas, in over 40 states nationwide.
When asked about the future of Legal Soft Solution, CEO Hamid Kohan responded with “This is only the beginning of our journey, we plan to continue growing and assisting law firms by offering them the most effective solutions in order to expand law firms across the country”. Legal Soft Solution is paving the way for a new integration of technology into the legal field, while rapidly changing the way attorneys start, manage, and expand their law firms.
Nathan Sumekh
Legal Soft Solution
+1 310-218-2564
support@legalsoftsolution.com