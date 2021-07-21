Ringmaster Technologies Appoints Leo J. Garneau III as Chief Marketing Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ringmaster Technologies, a leading healthcare software provider in the U.S., announced today the appointment of Leo J. Garneau III as Chief Marketing Officer. Leo will be responsible for building the competencies, communication strategy and tactics necessary to expand the awareness of the Ringmaster suite of solutions and for the support of its aggressive growth platform. His work with virtually every segment of the healthcare chain has provided him with a unique understanding of the intricate needs that each healthcare stakeholder possesses and the ability to create communication bridges that build awareness, generate leads, activate the purchase process, and maximize client satisfaction.
Most recently, Leo served as Chief Marketing Officer for Zelis Healthcare, Inc. where he built and lead a phenomenal team focused on the development, expansion, and retention of Zelis’ Third-Party Administrator (TPA), Regional and National Health Plan, Stop-Loss, Broker and Taft-Hartley Fund clients.
“I am extremely excited to be joining the Ringmaster team of energized, visionary leaders who share my passion for building assets that engage and empower the self-funded community,” said Leo. “The Ringmaster product portfolio provides transformative, real-time solutions eliminating the inherent inefficiencies associated with the existing Stop-Loss procurement process. By utilizing our product suite, stakeholders within the self-funded marketplace will realize new value in their business operations and client relationships. Our ability to deliver predictable outcomes, outstanding customer service and innovative solutions gives me a great platform from which to tell the Ringmaster story.”
“Leo is a proven marketing expert with a distinguished track record of innovation, brand development, and a deep knowledge of the self-funding marketplace. He will continue Ringmaster’s value-based culture with a hyper focus on customer satisfaction,” said Todd Roberti, CEO of Ringmaster Technologies, Inc. “During our incredible journey together at Zelis Healthcare, we transitioned claim cost containment to cost management and remained disciplined listening to our customers’ needs. I am thrilled to be working with Leo again and can’t wait to start a new journey. We are all confident that Leo, together with the rest of the leadership team, will ensure strong execution of Ringmaster’s strategy to build on its product leadership and take advantage of the significant opportunities ahead as we continue to transform the stop-loss marketing, binding and administration processes.”
About Ringmaster Technologies, Inc.
Ringmaster is a cloud-based healthcare solutions provider created to simplify and enhance administrative processes by utilizing cutting edge technologies. Combining over a decade of expertise in both the healthcare and technology industries, Ringmaster offers the first Fully Automated Workflow Optimization Solution that will drastically reduce processing time and complexity while minimizing the turnaround time for Stop-Loss quoting, contracting, and policy administration. Whether you’re on the buy-side or the sell-side, Ringmaster is committed to modernizing Stop-Loss administration and creating optimal cost savings, value and growth to your organization.
Transforming and Connecting the Entire Healthcare Stop-Loss Ecosystem.
For more information, please visit www.ringmastertech.com
Leo J. Garneau III
Most recently, Leo served as Chief Marketing Officer for Zelis Healthcare, Inc. where he built and lead a phenomenal team focused on the development, expansion, and retention of Zelis’ Third-Party Administrator (TPA), Regional and National Health Plan, Stop-Loss, Broker and Taft-Hartley Fund clients.
“I am extremely excited to be joining the Ringmaster team of energized, visionary leaders who share my passion for building assets that engage and empower the self-funded community,” said Leo. “The Ringmaster product portfolio provides transformative, real-time solutions eliminating the inherent inefficiencies associated with the existing Stop-Loss procurement process. By utilizing our product suite, stakeholders within the self-funded marketplace will realize new value in their business operations and client relationships. Our ability to deliver predictable outcomes, outstanding customer service and innovative solutions gives me a great platform from which to tell the Ringmaster story.”
“Leo is a proven marketing expert with a distinguished track record of innovation, brand development, and a deep knowledge of the self-funding marketplace. He will continue Ringmaster’s value-based culture with a hyper focus on customer satisfaction,” said Todd Roberti, CEO of Ringmaster Technologies, Inc. “During our incredible journey together at Zelis Healthcare, we transitioned claim cost containment to cost management and remained disciplined listening to our customers’ needs. I am thrilled to be working with Leo again and can’t wait to start a new journey. We are all confident that Leo, together with the rest of the leadership team, will ensure strong execution of Ringmaster’s strategy to build on its product leadership and take advantage of the significant opportunities ahead as we continue to transform the stop-loss marketing, binding and administration processes.”
About Ringmaster Technologies, Inc.
Ringmaster is a cloud-based healthcare solutions provider created to simplify and enhance administrative processes by utilizing cutting edge technologies. Combining over a decade of expertise in both the healthcare and technology industries, Ringmaster offers the first Fully Automated Workflow Optimization Solution that will drastically reduce processing time and complexity while minimizing the turnaround time for Stop-Loss quoting, contracting, and policy administration. Whether you’re on the buy-side or the sell-side, Ringmaster is committed to modernizing Stop-Loss administration and creating optimal cost savings, value and growth to your organization.
Transforming and Connecting the Entire Healthcare Stop-Loss Ecosystem.
For more information, please visit www.ringmastertech.com
Leo J. Garneau III
Ringmaster Technologies
+1 267-210-3808
lgarneau@ringmastertech.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn