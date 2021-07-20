» News » 2021 » Registration for Glow Paddle at Wakonda State Park...

Registration for Glow Paddle at Wakonda State Park on Aug. 21 is now open

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 20, 2021 – Wakonda State Park staff invites the public to its Glow Paddle kayaking instruction at from 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Kayaks will be supplied and decorated with glow sticks, and the almost full moon will help to provide light for the adventure, allowing participants to experience being on the water at night.

Participants must be at least 10 years of age. Children ages 10 to 14 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the entire program. Participants should be comfortable around water.

All Missouri state park rules and regulations apply. This is a family-oriented event. Alcohol and tobacco products are not allowed while participating in the Glow Paddle program.

There is a $5 registration fee, and registration is required. Life jackets will be provided. Space is limited. Those interested can register at icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx. Once on the page, enter "Glow Paddle" in the "Search Text" box.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Wakonda State Park is located at 32836 State Park Road in LaGrange. For more information about the public meeting or other events at the park, call 573-655-2280.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###