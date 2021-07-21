Blue Light Selected by Inc. 5000 as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America
Blue Light continues to grow and service the data, intelligence, and analytics markets in North America.FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine, one of the most prominent business publications in the U.S. selected Blue Light LLC to their prestigious Inc. 5000 List for 2021.
Blue Light is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business with over 18 years of experience in supporting the data, intelligence, and analytics markets for the Department of Defense, the U.S. Government, the Department of Justice, and hundreds of Law Enforcement Agencies. Known as “The i2 Experts” for being the largest provider of services and training to IBM’s i2 Analyst’s Notebook product, the company is recognized for its award-winning middleware solution, Blue Fusion that allows customers to connect with any disparate database regardless of the data’s location, structure or format and ingest that into a visualization plane with one click using its patented federated search and alerting capability.
“We’re honored to be selected by Inc. Magazine to join this impressive list of high-growth companies,” said Blue Light’s Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Parkman. “I have long admired the companies that have attained this achievement and this award reflects the hard work of our management team and employees as well as the satisfaction of our customers. In this post-COVID world, we look forward to continuing to resolve national security, Law Enforcement, fraud, and educational security problems with the cutting-edge capabilities of Blue Fusion and our technology partners.”
“This achievement puts you in the rarefied company”, wrote Editor in Chief, Scott Omelianuk. “The elite group you've now joined has, over the years, included companies such as Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.”
About Blue Light
As the largest reseller and support provider for the i2 Analyst’s Notebook portfolio of products in North America, Blue Light specializes in bundled IBM i2 security solutions and cutting-edge technologies to address National Security, violent crimes, fraud, physical security, and risk management problems. The company’s patented Blue Fusion middleware technology provides federated search and alerting capabilities and allows technologies to easily connect to any disparate data source so analysts can easily import disparate data into any visualization capability, like i2 Analyst’s Notebook to see their data in a single pane of glass while saving up to 80% of their time. Blue light - The i2 Experts. www.bluelightllc.com
