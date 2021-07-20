STATE REPRESENTATIVE INA MINJAREZ ON PROTECTING VOTING RIGHTS & OUR DEMOCRACY

by: Rep. Minjarez, Ina

07/20/2021

(WASHINGTON, DC) - Rep. Minjarez (San Antonio) released the following statement:

"When I took the oath of office over six years ago I swore to faithfully execute my duties and to the best of my ability preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution and laws of our great nation. With this oath, I made a promise to my constituents that I would work hard for them—for the things that mattered, for the things that would help better our community and the lives of those who live in it. And I promised to work with anyone who was willing to work with me, regardless of political ideology. I have kept this promise and worked with much success across party lines for the betterment of all Texans. And my actions have never been more driven by this promise than they were last week.

"I want to address the topic of breaking quorum to assure my constituents and all Texans that I am working hard for them despite not being in Austin right now. After much prayer and consultation with legal scholars I chose to break quorum with my colleagues to make sure that the right to vote, the right to make one’s voice heard at the polls, was protected for ALL Texans. This was not done lightly, and I have spent the past week advocating for the protection of one of our country’s most fundamental rights because as citizens, our right to vote shall not be abridged by anyone or anything.

"President Eisenhower once said: 'Our American heritage is threatened as much by our own indifference as it is by the most unscrupulous office seeker or by the most powerful foreign threat.' He said, 'the future of this republic is in the hands of the American voter.' And at this moment, the very fabric of our democracy is threatened by those who wish to disenfranchise eligible voters and limit American citizens’ access to the polls. So, it is our responsibility to fight back. I will continue to fight for these basic rights and protections because it is the American thing to do—it is the Texan thing to do. And when our rights are threatened, we don’t sit down, we stand up. So, I will stand with my fellow Texans and we will continue to fight against those who would disenfranchise our first responders, frontline workers, elderly, service members, rural neighbors, and those who are differently abled.

"This is not a debate about right or left but about what is right and wrong. Any laws that would disenfranchise eligible voters and limit access to polling sites are categorically unAmerican. I stand firm in my resolve as an American and as a Texan to fight any law meant to deprive citizens of our constitutional rights. And I do so not in spite of the promise I made six years ago but because of it."

