NFT SHOW- TZ Projects’ pop-up show alongside the Sing For Hope Event The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Aug. 5th, 2021. 5-7pmLOS ANGELES, CA, LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Aug. 5th, 2021. 5-7pm
9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
*Event located in the Wallis’ motor court.
SHOW OVERVIEW: In partnership with the City of Beverly Hills and The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Sing for Hope is bringing its iconic community initiative, the Sing for Hope Pianos, to the parks and public spaces of Beverly Hills this summer.
Alongside the event, TZ Projects’ founder and artist Torie Zalben, producer Victor Finley, art curator Alaina Simone, HEAT studios, and Surface Productions will showcase a select roster of piano inspired NFT works in a video slideshow format at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on August 5th for the event launch.
Artists Panther Modern and Akwetey John Orraca-Tetteh will be creating individual works for this show.
*TZ Projects will select a percentage of the cryptocurrency generated (into dollar amount) from the online NFT art auction on Foundation to directly benefit Sing For Hope.
ARTISTS/ NFT LINKS:
Akwetey John Orraca-Tetteh
Panther Modern
On-site NFT slideshow provided by:
SURFACE PRODUCTIONS
Special Thanks: Beverly Hills' Arts and Culture Commission, Chair Michael Smooke, Vice Chair Deborah Frank, Commissioner Zale Richard Rubins, Commissioner Stephanie Vahn, and Commissioner Liliana Filipovic, Annette Saleh, Rachel Fine, The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Sing for Hope’s Monica Yunus, Camille Zamora, and Lester Vrtiak, Liana Weston, Samantha Moray, Genoa Mungin, Charles Damga, John Stavas, Joel Domantay, Curate LA team, K-Star PR and more.
ARTIST BIOS:
PANTHER MODERN (BRADY KEEHN)
(b. Virginia) is a Los Angeles based artist. He studied at the Valley Forge Military Academy and later at the Savannah College of Art Design. He is a founding member of the band SEXTILE. They have headlined throughout the US and Europe and will soon be performing at Los Angeles’s famed Rose Bowl for the Cruel World Fest alongside Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie, Devo and more.
Panther Modern is a multimedia project, including live performances and music and just performed a full EU tour, opening up for Black Marble. It was created from Brady's penchant for world building and a fascination with digital technology and 3D applications. Growing up in suburban Virginia, he would often fantasize about different realities to create such an escape. His motivations derive from the need to push the boundaries of our current reality and monotony of everyday life. His digital work (NFT, video and 3D world building) test our current structure and value systems towards finding a means of existing- that can be understood through escapism. His work is heavily influenced by surrealism, early 90’s analog manipulations, and cinematic dystopian worlds. His music has been featured in several TV shows (HBO Max Search Party), Panther Modern is a primary artist on the NFT arts platform Foundation and has sold for up to 17K.
AKWETEY JOHN ORRACA-TETTEH
(b.1980 New York, NY). Akwetey Orraca-Tetteh, born in Bronx, New York. Through intimations of 3D technology, painting and performance, Akwetey’s work concerns the mediation of ancestral and digital histories in the age of technological advancement. In concert with his studio practice, Akwetey is best known for his collaborative work, notably as the voice of “Grosse Fatigue”, the Smithsonian commissioned video essay and winner of the 55th Venice Biennale’s Silver Lion Award. Akwetey has since featured in exhibitions at The New Museum (2014), The Museum of Modern Art (2016,2018), The Smithsonian-Hirshhorn Museum (2017-2018), The Palais De Tokyo (2018) and Photo London at Somerset House (2019).
Akwetey has been featured in Artforum, BOMB, Frieze, Rhizome, OkayAfrica, Widewalls, and The New York Times. Akwetey John holds a BFA from Amherst College, is the recipient of the Mass Moca Artist-In-Residence, a 2019 Visiting Artist Grant at the NYU Steinhardt School of Arts. He has published essays for The Brooklyn Rail and literary arts journal InDigest magazine, and recently debuted as a lecturer at the Christie’s Graduate School of Education in New York. The artist is based in Mexico City.
Pull Quote:
"We are so excited to launch the third iteration of TZ Projects as a digital NFT show, alongside the Sing for Hope piano event on Aug. 5th, with the support of Beverly Hills' Arts and Culture commissioners, The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, charity Sing For Hope, art curator Alaina Simone, and producer Victor Finley. We will showcase a video slideshow of piano inspired NFT works, from artists Panther Modern and Akwetey John Orraca-Tetteh, at the event thanks to our partnership with Surface Productions. A percentage of the digital currency generated from the artists’ NFT art sales, on the new NFT arts platform Foundation, will be able to directly benefit Sing For Hope’s creative programs that bring hope, healing, and connection to millions of people in hospitals, care facilities, schools, refugee camps, transit hubs, and community spaces worldwide.” -Torie Zalben, founder of TZ Projects.
