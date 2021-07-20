Comments on the Cedar River Water Trail Plan accepted until Oct. 1

Osage, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Mitchell County Conservation Board are accepting public comments that will be included in the upcoming Cedar River Water Trail Plan.

Comments regarding river usage, safety concerns, and improvement suggestions can be sent through a form at iowawatertrails.org/water- trail-development/or by emailing the planning team at cedar_river_water_trail@jeo. com. Comments will be accepted until Oct. 1, 2021.

Water trails are state-designated local waterways that provide Iowans unique recreational opportunities. Through a community-based planning process, the Cedar River Water Trail in Mitchell County will improve river safety, highlight access points, and focus on the area’s history, culture, and wildlife. In order to receive state designation, a water trail plan must be created that provides an overview of the river, including a detailed map with access points and distances. JEO Consulting Group has been tasked with leading plan development.

Initial Cedar River Water Trail virtual meetings for land managers, landowners, and river users were held in October 2020, and presentations from these meetings can be found at iowawatertrails.org/events/. As the plan continues to be developed, the public will be able to participate in additional outreach events and provide input at each. Three free public involvement events will be held this summer:

July 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: An educational fair will be hosted at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center with lunch provided, with a guided, interpretational float down the Cedar in the afternoon.

July 31: The Cedar River Water Trail Plan team members will host a booth at Stacyville’s Brat Daze.

August 4-8: Members of the steering committee and project team will host a booth at the Mitchell County Fair.

To learn more about Iowa water trails, visit https://www.iowadnr.gov/ Things-to-Do/Canoeing- Kayaking/Water-Trail- Development.