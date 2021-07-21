20 Global thought leaders unite to empower humanity in the POWER OF YOU movement!

20 Top Thought Leaders join together for this free 2-day Summit, July 22nd & 23rd Authors Mark Victor Hansen and Crystal Dwyer Hansen Dr. Rollin McCraty, Director of Research at the HeartMath Institute Dr. Dain Heer, Co-Founder of Access Consciousness and best-selling author and facilitator

Join us July 22nd and July 23rd for this 2-day Summit.

Increased coherence can establish a baseline for the creation of a new culture of deeper care, kindness, connection and cooperation. It’s up to each of us. The choice is ours.” — Rollin McCraty, Ph.D.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This 2-day life changing virtual event, July 22nd and 23rd, where a group of top thought leaders from around the world have come together to unite and help people. Their mission is to spark the independent power of people, to create greatness and solutions that will help them to get ahead in the rapidly changing world we live in today.

People will learn the latest methods that will allow them to take control of their lives, feel empowered, motivated, learn how to live on purpose and manifest their goals, dreams and desires no matter what happens in the outside world.

This is a free event put on as public service. The speakers of this event have made a tremendous positive impact on humanity, and have many successes in their life. They are coming to share their knowledge with you. This includes the world’s top selling Author, Mark Victor Hansen from Chicken Soup for the Soul, coming to teach people how to make money from their book. There is Jeff Hoffman who has been a part of huge successes like Priceline.com, Booking.com, the Global Entrepreneur Network and more.

Dr. John Demartini from “The Secret” will be teaching along with many more incredible people. Paul Allen is coming to talk about the future of Artificial Intelligence interacting with video, learning and memory. Other speakers include: Rollin McCraty, Ph.D., Crystal Dwyer Hansen, Jennifer K. Hill, Arthur Samuel Joseph, Dr Bradley Nelson, Dr. Dain Heer, Meredith Walker, Moshe Gersht, Manash Mishra, Preston Weekes, Joe Beck, Eldin Hasa, Sarah McCrum, Gary Malkin and many more!

This event has been put on by Preston Weekes and Eldin Hasa, Founders of Formula EQ.com.

Their mission is to positively impact 100 Million people with empowerment, happiness, love, and abundance.

About Mark Victor Hansen

Mark Victor Hansen (Chicken Soup for the Soul), #1 World Record holder for selling most non fiction books.

Mark is widely known as an American inspirational and motivational speaker, trainer, author, serial entrepreneur, and member of multiple board of directors. He is best known as the founder and co-creator of the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book series, with more than 500 million books sold.

About Dr. John Demartini

Dr. John Demartini is a world-renowned specialist in human behaviour, a researcher, polyglot, author and global educator and is considered one of the world’s leading authorities on human behaviour, leadership and entrepreneurialism. He has studied over 30,000 books across all the defined academic disciplines, and is the founder of the Demartini Institute.

He has authored more than 40 books on a wide range of topics such corporate and financial empowerment, self-development, relationships and social transformation. He has appeared on Larry King Live and regularly contributes to the Oprah Magazine.

About Jeff Hoffman

Jeff Hoffman is an award-winning global entrepreneur, proven CEO, worldwide motivational speaker, bestselling author, Hollywood film producer, a producer of a Grammy Award winning jazz album, and executive producer of an Emmy Award winning television show.

I?n his career, he has been the founder of multiple startups, he has been the CEO of both public and private companies, and he has served as a senior executive in many capacities. Jeff has been part of a number of well-known successful startups, including Priceline.com/Booking.com, uBid.com and more.

About Meredith Walker

Meredith Walker is XPRIZE Global Economist and Head of Prize Advancement. She activates a worldwide network of generous, visionary business and government leaders to provide the multi-million-dollar prize purses that incentivize teams to focus extraordinary efforts toward breakthrough solutions for humanity. A public speaker and published author, she delivers positive, proactive messages on economic growth, transformational technologies and entrepreneurial, market-driven, cross-sector solutions to global problems in security, sustainability and resilience.

About Dr. Rollin McCraty

Rollin McCraty, Ph.D., director of research at the HeartMath Institute. Scientist, psychophysiologist, executive vice president and director of research at HeartMath Institute, member of the Global Coherence Steering committee and project coordinator of GCI’s Global Coherence Monitoring System. McCraty’s critical research on heart rate variability and heart-rhythm coherence has gained international attention in the scientific community and is helping to change long-held perceptions about the heart’s role in health, behavior, performance and quality of life.

About Dr. Dain Heer

Dr. Dain Heer is an author, change-maker, speaker and co-creator of Access Consciousness, one of the largest personal development companies practiced in 174 countries. For more than twenty years, Heer has travelled the world, sharing his unique insights on relationship, money, happiness and consciousness. Growing up in the ghetto in Los Angeles, Heer was exposed to constant abuse however he never chose to be a victim. In his talks and workshops, he uses a set of tools and provides step by step energetic processes to get people out of the conclusions and judgments that are keeping them stuck on a cycle of no choice and no change- leading them into moments of awe that they have the power to change anything. Learn more by visiting, www.drdainheer.com

2-Day Summit with 20 thought Leaders