The Reading and Northern Railroad will Close Oak Street in Pittston, Luzerne County Beginning Next Week

Dunmore, PA –The Reading & Northern Railroad will be replacing the railroad crossing on Oak Street in front of Casey Dental in Pittston, Luzerne County, beginning on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 6:00 AM through Monday, August 2, 2021. Oak street will be closed during this time. Please see below for turn by turn directions for the detour.

To the Pittston Bypass from Route 315

Continue straight on Route 315 North for 1.3 miles;

Take a slight Left onto Bear Creek Road;

Continue straight onto Main Street for .4 miles;

Turn left and merge onto U.S. 11 North/South Township Boulevard;

Continue on North/South Township Boulevard for 1.7 miles; and

The detour will end at the intersection of Oak Street and South Township Boulevard.

To Route 315 from the Pittston Bypass

Continue north on North/South Township Boulevard for 1.7 miles;

Take the exit to I-81;

Turn right onto Main Street;

Continue on Main Street for .4 miles;

Turn Right onto Route 315 South;

Continue on Route 315 south for 1.3 miles; and

The detour will end at the intersection of Oak Street and Route 315.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

