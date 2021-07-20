M-6 improvements begin this weekend near Kentwood

Contact:

Agency:

John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

COUNTY: Kent

HIGHWAY: M-6

CLOSEST CITY: Kentwood

START DATE: Saturday, July 24, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $1.7 million to improve 7 miles of eastbound and westbound M-6 from Kalamazoo Avenue to East Paris Avenue. Work includes concrete pavement repairs, joint replacement, shoulder resurfacing and drainage improvements.

TRAFFIC IMPACT: Weekend lane closures will be in effect 5 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Long-term benefits include improvements to vehicle safety and operations, as well as extending the service life of the roadway.