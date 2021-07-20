Holistic Care Provider Addresses Mental Health and Substance Use Issues Related to COVID-19 Pandemic

DOCS Outside the Box!, a leading Holistic Care Provider, announced today that it has updated its care plans to include an increased focus on mental health.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box!, a leading Holistic Care Provider, announced today that it has updated its care plans to include an increased focus on mental health. The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a significant burden on many individuals and recent studies have shown an increase in mental health and substance abuse worldwide. The change in care plan was directed by the clinic’s Medical Director to expedite the identification and treatment of issues before they become detrimental for the patient.

Over the past year people have had to change the way they work, go to school, and create relationships. The changing environment has resulted in a period of financial difficulty and loneliness for many individuals. In fact, about 4 in 10 adults nationwide have reported symptoms of anxiety or depression – a 4X increase from pre-pandemic levels. Many individuals have started to abuse alcohol and drugs to cope with their stress.

When DOCS Outside the Box! noticed an increase mental health and substance abuse across their patients they became concerned. Increasing the amount of time spent assessing their patients emotional state has helped to identify health markers that show increasing responses to stress. This allows medical professional the ability to offer several escalating treatment options prior to the patient experiencing unrecoverable issues. The treatment options include meditation, herbs, supplements, medical cannabis, and sessions with mental health specialists.

“During the initial stages of the pandemic we were very concerned about providing care for the physical ailments of COVID-19,” said Leah Teekell-Taylor, Medical Director of DOCS Outside the Box! ”Over the last few months we have become increasingly concerned that the mental health results from the pandemic may be more debilitating.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medical care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.