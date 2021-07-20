“You're not Crazy: Overcoming Parent/Child Alienation”
In “You’re not Crazy: Overcoming Parent/Child Alienation” Dr. Lynn Steinberg, a recognized expert in parent alienation presents a guidebook for the Alienated Parent, whether in the mild, moderate or severe stages of parental alienation.
Parent Alienation, which is child abuse, affects approximately 22 million parents and children in high conflict divorces. It is a family dynamic in which
a child, who previously had a good relationship with their parent, is manipulated to put down and reject their other parent (known as the Alienated Parent) without a valid reason. In many cases the child refuses to meet or talk with their rejected parent. This can result in emotional pain, violence, expensive lawsuits, loss of friends and family.
In “You’re not Crazy: Overcoming Parent/Child Alienation”, alienated parents will receive useful professional advice when confronting these traumatic issues including:
• How to deal with courts, professionals, friends and family who blame them because their child won’t talk to them.
• Understanding in cases of parental alienation, where parental fault is more 80/20 than 50/50.
• Seeing that usual psychotherapy methods do not work. Families need a therapist who is trained to diagnose and correctly treat alienated children.
• Accepting that their children can be brainwashed, or coercively controlled to reject a parent at any age, including as adults.
Writer Dr. Lynn Steinberg says in her book that Courts, Attorneys, Guardians Ad Litem, The Department of Child Protective Services, Psychologists, Psychotherapists, Physicians, Families and Friends, should be trained to recognize and treat parental alienation and put a stop to it, and “You’re not Crazy: Overcoming Parent/Child Alienation” presents a useful guide for professionals and parents alike.
Dr. Lynn Steinberg has successfully helped many families with her unique understanding and special techniques of family interactions. She is a licensed family therapist who works to reunite alienated parents and children. Dr. Stenberg has specialized in working with abused children and adults for more than 40 years. She is a trained mediator and testifies as an expert on false accusations of sexual abuse, as well as parental alienation in court.
