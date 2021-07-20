Adventist Health Simi Valley earns coveted title of Robotic Surgery Center of Excellence
Making it the first facility in Ventura County to achieve such a distinction.
Being accredited as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery is not only an honor, but also a testament to our patients that we provide modern, evidence-based surgical care.”SIMI VALLEY, CA, USA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adventist Health Simi Valley earns coveted title of Robotic Surgery Center of Excellence, becoming one of 12 in state to earn distinction
— Dr. Andrea Pakula, robotic surgery medical director
Distinguishing itself as a national leader in advanced surgical techniques, Adventist Health Simi Valley was named a Center of Excellence in robotic surgery this month, making it the first facility in Ventura County to achieve such a distinction.
Just 11 other hospitals in California and fewer than 95 across the nation have earned the title.
The accreditation – awarded by the nonprofit patient safety organization Surgical Review Corporation – distinguishes Adventist Health Simi Valley as having met nationally-recognized standards for offering the most effective, minimally-invasive surgical treatments available.
“Being accredited as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery is not only an honor, but also a testament to our patients that we provide modern, evidence-based surgical care,” said Dr. Andrea Pakula, robotic surgery medical director at Adventist Health Simi Valley. “We offer minimally-invasive techniques whenever possible so that our patients experience shorter hospital stays, less pain, less blood loss during the procedure and an overall safer experience.”
Adventist Health’s program is led by top surgeons affiliated with world-class research institutions, including University of California, Los Angeles. It offers the versatile Intuitive da Vinci Xi Surgical System, Mako Robotic-Assisted System for total knee or hip replacements, and Globus ExcelsiusGPS for spine procedures.
In addition to being a Center of Excellence, Adventist Health Simi Valley recently became a case observation site for the Intuitive da Vinci Xi Surgical System. That designation means that an expert surgeon, Dr. Pakula, will train and mentor visiting physicians from around the nation on robotically-assisted surgical techniques.
“The innovation and investment in robotically-assisted surgery doesn’t just make us a leader in Ventura County. It elevates our organization to a true destination facility where patients can be confident they are receiving the highest quality of care delivered by some of the nation’s leading experts,” said Adventist Health Simi Valley Business Development Executive Cory Ferrier.
Healthcare organizations and surgeons seeking accreditation by Surgical Review Corporation undergo an extensive self-assessment and inspection process. This includes physicians, nurses and administrators who are actively involved in the accredited program. The inspection is consultative and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization or surgeon improve its care and services.
“We’re proud to recognize Adventist Health Simi Valley for its commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all patients,” said Gary M. Pratt, CEO of SRC. “This accreditation signals that this hospital is among the best in this specialty and is dedicated to delivering the highest level of care possible.”
To learn more about SRC and the accreditation process, visit surgicalreview.org.
About Adventist Health
Adventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii as well as others across the U.S. through its Blue Zones company, a pioneer in taking a systemic and environmental approach to improving the health of entire cities and communities. Through this work, Adventist Health is leading a 21st century well-being transformation movement. Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, its innovative Adventist Health Hospital@Home program that provides virtual inpatient care at home, home care agencies, hospice agencies and joint-venture retirement centers in both rural and urban communities.
About Surgical Review Corporation
Established in 2003, Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) is an internationally recognized, nonprofit, patient safety organization dedicated to recognizing and refining surgical care. SRC accredits the top hospitals, surgeons and health professionals worldwide that meet our proven standards. Look for our seal, expect excellence. For more information, visit www.surgicalreview.org
