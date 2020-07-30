Adventist Health White Memorial Physicians Perform Innovative BASILICA Technique
Preventing TAVR-induced coronary artery obstruction in high-risk patients
Dr. Kiramijyan and his team of interventional cardiologists are paving the way for a new kind of technology.
Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Structural Heart Disease Program at Adventist Health White Memorial continues to expand with the first successful BASILICA TAVR Procedure in the hospital’s history! BASILICA is a cutting-edge technique used to prevent coronary obstruction from the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure.
The BASILICA technique increases life-saving options for patients who need heart valve procedures but are not candidates for open heart surgery.
TAVR has changed the lives of multiple patients at Adventist Health White Memorial since the procedure was introduced a few years ago. TAVR is a less invasive alternative to open heart surgery. Although uncommon, a subset of patients may develop coronary artery obstruction during the TAVR procedure, when the surgeon places a catheter inside the heart and uses a balloon to open a new valve inside the aortic valve. However, in a small number of patients, coronary obstruction can occur when the new coronary artery valves are open.
BASILICA prevents this coronary obstruction from occurring and increases treatment options for heart patients. During BASILICA, interventional cardiologists weave an electrified wire the size of a sewing thread through a catheter and use it to split the original coronary artery leaflet in two so that it cannot block the coronary artery once it has been pushed aside by the new transcatheter heart valve.
Sarkis Kiramijyan, MD, Medical Director, Structural Heart Disease Program, performed the first successful BASILICA case on June 18, 2020, and put Adventist Health White Memorial on the map as one of only two hospitals in the Greater Los Angeles area to offer this complex procedure.
Dr. Kiramijyan and his team of interventional cardiologists are paving the way for a new kind of technology. A near-miraculous cardiac procedure that enables patients with severe aortic stenosis to receive a new heart valve without undergoing open heart surgery. Adventist Health White Memorial is proud about offering this revolutionary technology to our community. For more information, call (323) 307-8513.
Background article: https://www.dicardiology.com/article/basilica-procedure-preventscoronary-obstruction-tav
