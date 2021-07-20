» News » 2021 » Current River State Park hosts Journaling Through ...

Current River State Park hosts Journaling Through Time workshop Aug. 3

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 20, 2021 – Interpretive staff at Current River State Park invites the public to learn about journaling and its similarities and differences over time at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3. The workshop is approximately two hours long.

This class will introduce participants to the wonders of nature journaling, not just words or drawings, but rather how to use both as a way to remember their time in nature. Not only will participants learn tips and tricks, they will also receive a starter journal. Participants should wear good walking shoes and bring a water bottle and snacks.

Space is limited and registration is required. Those interested in attending, should call Connie at 573-751-1224 or email connie.weber@dnr.mo.gov to register.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Current River State Park is located at 11053 CR 19D, Salem, in southeast Missouri. For more information about the park, call 573-751-6414.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

