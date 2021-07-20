Concora and BLD Marketing Announce Alliance to Enhance Digital Marketing Ecosystem for Building Material Manufacturers
Goal: Increase Commercial Sales through Enhanced Online User ExperienceALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, the leader in delivering Web Experience Platforms for commercial building product manufacturers; and BLD Marketing, a results-based, digital-first, full-service strategic marketing agency serving the building materials category exclusively throughout the United States and Canada, have entered into a strategic alliance to better serve the digital needs of their respective clients.
Named by CIO Review as one of the “Most Promising Construction Tech Solution Providers” in 2020, Concora develops and deploys a web experience platform specifically engineered for building materials manufacturers (BMMs) that makes it easier for architects, engineers, and contractors to specify and purchase a company’s products. Concora’s Commercial Portal is integrated into a BMM’s website, enabling users to quickly find product information and create submittals for their projects.
"Aligning with BLD Marketing is a natural fit for our Web Experience Platform and our BMM customers. We realize that sometimes software alone does not help some BMMs achieve their commercial goals. With BLD Marketing's substantial expertise in digital marketing services, the value to our customers is increased tenfold," said Kip Rapp, CEO of Concora.
“At BLD Marketing, we call it the digital marketing ecosystem because a building materials manufacturer must create and nurture an integrated digital environment for their brand if they seek to truly grow their business,” added Dave Sladack, president of BLD Marketing. “In a digital marketing ecosystem, a client’s primary asset serves as the hub and is cultivated by earned, owned, and paid media strategies to raise awareness and drive engagement. Concora’s customizable solution fits nicely with our overall strategic approach for digital development, and we are excited to showcase this new offering to our clients.”
About Concora
Concora helps building product manufacturers to get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora’s Digital Experience Platform (DxP), manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer’s journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers. Learn more about Concora at www.concora.com
About BLD Marketing:
BLD Marketing is a results-based, digitally-focused, full-service strategic marketing firm exclusively serving the commercial and residential building materials category. We offer a portfolio of strategic marketing services and implementation capabilities to help our clients build, grow and optimize a healthy digital marketing ecosystem, leading to quicker growth rates and higher profitability.
