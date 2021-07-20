Community colleges help workers, economy rebound

Community colleges are well-positioned to help Iowans and our economy bounce back from the pandemic.

Since 1964, Iowa’s community colleges have provided education, training and services to students, businesses and communities throughout the state. As times change, so do our community colleges—always adapting to meet local needs.

This year, the Legislature boosted support that will help our community colleges continue doing just that.

As businesses and industries look to fully re-open, they’re struggling to find the workers they need to fill well-paying jobs. Iowans may be eager to apply, but often lack the specific skills required. That’s where community colleges come in.

Looking for a better career? Now is a great time to contact your local community college about current education, training and financial aid opportunities.

Last Dollar Scholarship

In particular, you may benefit from a big increase to the state-funded Future Ready Last Dollar Scholarship, which covers a qualifying student’s tuition and fees not met by other federal and state grants and scholarships.

To be eligible for this scholarship, you must:

Be Iowa residents

Enroll in an eligible program of study

Have applied for all other available financial aid

Plan to earn a credential for a high-demand job

Iowa’s community colleges offer a variety of eligible programs, including welding, building trades, information technology, business and health care careers. Depending on the area of study, you can earn a credential in anywhere from 15 weeks to two years.

Community college resources

Learn about all career-training programs eligible for the Last Dollar Scholarship at futurereadyiowa.gov/college-list.

There’s still time to apply for financial aid for the 2021-2022 school year. Go to studentaid.gov/apply-for-aid, and submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by August 1.

See what community college leaders had to say on a recent episode of Iowa PBS’ Iowa Press about how they’re helping Iowa students, businesses and our economy right now: youtu.be/xweuAegc3zA.