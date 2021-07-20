Pipe Work to Make One Day Closure Necessary on Eleven Mile Road

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to a one day closure for Eleven Mile Road (Route 4023) in Oswayo Township, Potter County, scheduled for Thursday, July 22. No official detour will be in place. Drivers are encouraged to choose alternate routes around this short-term closure.

Recent wet weather in the region has caused some drainage issues and PennDOT will work on Thursday to replace a pipe in this area of Eleven Mile Road. All work will be done by PennDOT Potter County Maintenance. All work is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

