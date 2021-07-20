Cane Ridge graduate enlists in Tennessee Army National Guard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –A recent graduate from Cane Ridge High School committed to serving his state and country by enlisting in the Tennessee Army National Guard as a signal support systems specialist on June 10.

Pvt. Christopher Neal will begin 10 weeks of Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, on October 25. There, he will learn basic Soldier skills such as land navigation, marksmanship, battle tactics, and Army traditions.

He will then spend 16 weeks attending Advanced Individual Training at Fort Gordon, Georgia, specializing in electronic troubleshooting and circuit and wiring techniques.

“I’ve always liked computers and IT work and after searching through all the jobs I qualified for, I decided this is what I want to learn to do,” said Neal.

Upon graduation, he is assigned to Headquarters, 1st Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment in Henderson.

“I joined the National Guard not only for the privilege of serving my country, but also to give back to my community and help better my state,” said Neal. “I also plan to utilize any and all benefits I earn. Achieving financial security is a goal I want to achieve and not having to pay for school is a way that I can make that happen.”

Neal will be able to attend Belmont University debt free by utilizing various educational benefits offered by the Army National Guard.