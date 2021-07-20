Serial Cables Debuts Industries First PCIe® Gen5 x16 Host Interface Card

Serial Cables once again first to a speed upgrade to enable customers PCIe Gen5 testing today

ENGLEWOOD, CO, USA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serial Cables, a leading provider of serial interconnect and PCIe test products is proud to announce the industry’s first PCIe Gen5 x16 host interface card with bifurcation and NVMe support. This advancement enables PCIe Gen5 developers to develop and test their new SSD’s and PCIe interface cards at Gen5 speeds today before PCIe Gen5 enabled platforms are widely available.

Serial Cables PCIe Gen5 Host Cards use Broadcom’s new PEX89000 PCIe switch chip, providing connectivity for four MCIO Gen5 receptacles and one PCIe x16 slot. Since there is not an external cable standard for PCIe Gen5, Serial Cables engineered a special PCI bracket and cables to safely expose the x4 MCIO internal connectors outside any motherboard or server enclosure, enabling concurrent testing of four SSD’s or other types of PCIe endpoints.

“Serial Cables has been at the forefront of enabling our customer's early development of next-generation technology for many years” says Paul J. Mutschler, CEO of Serial Cables “and thanks to our collaboration with Broadcom, this Gen5 PCIe/NVMe x16 host card is another example of our commitment to remain an industry leader in this area and why our customers depend on us with the introduction of each generation of PCIe.” The host card fully supports Broadcom’s new PCIe Embedded Analyzer (PEA) technology offered with its new PEX89000 Gen5 PCIe switch and the SerialTek iTAP protocol analyzer software. PCIe Embedded Analyzer technology gives PCIe developers the ability to set up, capture, decode, and view PCIe trace data captured on-chip for in depth debugging on the switch chip itself.”

“As the industry transitions to PCIe Gen5 systems, it is critical for OEMs and ODMs to have connectivity solutions for next generation development and collaboration. Broadcom is pleased that Serial Cables continues to invest in and support the PCIe Gen5 ecosystem with test equipment, host interface cards and cables,” said Jas Tremblay, vice president and general manager, Data Center Solutions Group, Broadcom. “Serial Cables continues to be a key PCIe Gen5 technological collaborator for Broadcom and our joint customers.”

Serial Cables is also proud to announce availability of cabling for the new Gen5 PCIe/NVMe host card, including MCIO to U2 (both 1x4 and 2x2), MCIO to U3 (both 1x4 and 2x2) and MCIO to EDSFF (1x4 and 2x2) cables. These cables are rated for PCIe Gen5 speeds, enabling a complete solution for testing any new Gen5 SSD’s or PCIe endpoints.

PCIe Gen5 x16 Host Board Part #: PCI5-AD-X16HI-A0-BG5)

For more information, contact Sales@serialcables.com or visit www.serialcables.com

About Serial Cables

Serial Cables has helped customers find the best cable, adapter and accessory solutions for well over 15 years. We know how to assist you in choosing the correct product for your application and we have the expertise for full customization if needed as well. We understand length, loss, skew, signal integrity, differential signals, etc. to help you make the best choice the first time.