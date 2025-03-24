Serial Cables First to Market With New Gen6 Host Interface Board with Broadcom PEX-90144-A0 Atlas III Switch Chip

Serial Cables New Gen6 Host Interface Board with Broadcom PEX-90144-A0-1 Atlas III Switch Chip Gen6 PCIeVertical Adapter w/Quarch PAM Mezzanine

Close relationship with Broadcom allows Serial Cables to release first PCIe Gen6 host card on the market. Boards available for preorder now.

Serial Cables’ Gen6 Host Interface Board is the only solution on the market that enables developers to test Gen6 endpoints even if no Gen6 servers exist in the market today.” — Paul Mutschler, CEO at Serial Cables

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serial Cables, leader in high-quality cabling and custom adapters, announces that their new Gen6 Host Interface Board powered by the Broadcom PEX-90144-A0 Atlas III Switch Chip is now available for preorder, with production scheduled to begin on April 15, 2025.

“Serial Cables’ Gen6 Host Interface Board is the only solution on the market that enables developers to test Gen6 endpoints and switches effectively, even if no Gen6 servers (root complex’s) or EP (end points) exist in the market today. Just plug the board into any AIC slot and the upstream traffic from the PCIe switch is Gen6 (32Ghz).” said Paul Mutschler, CEO at Serial Cables. “Our close relationship with Broadcom for early access allows us, once again, to be the very first commercially available PCIe Gen6 host card on the market.

“The evaluation process was crucial to ensuring that the board is relevant to as many types of applications as possible.” added Justin Mutschler, EVP of Operations. “For example, to enable dual-port testing on all x8 MCIOs and x16 straddle mounts for our storage and SSD partners, we engineered the board to provide sufficient REFCLK and PERST# signals.”

KEY FEATURES:

• Broadcom PEX-90144-A0 Atlas III Switch Chip

• Speed Up to 64 GT/s

• Compatibility with all sizes of E3.s and E1.s

• Debugging through SDB debug port

• Vertical & Horizontal Orientation

• Monitoring through Broadcom PEA (PCIe Embedded Analyzer)

• Dedicated mCPU (for setup, monitoring & checking chip status)

• Optional Quarch PPM(Programmable Power Module) - Quarch PPM allows a fully calibrated power measurement of current, voltage and sidebands while the Quarch PMM is capable of manipulating the power delivery to simulate different electrical anomalies such as ramping falling or brown-out conditions

• Optional Quarch PAM (Power Analysis Module) -The Quarch PAM allows a fully calibrated power measurement of current, voltage and sidebands

CONNECTORS:

(1) x16 straddle mount receptacle on the top of the board

(2) x8 MCIO connectors on the front edge

(2) x8 MCIO connectors on the rear edge

(1) Optional 4-pin 12V auxiliary power connector



Serial Cables has a complete line of Gen6 x8 MCIO – x8 MCIO, x8 MCIO – dual 1C, x8 MCIO and dual x4 MCIO already in stock, all of which are fully qualified by Broadcom to run error free at Gen6 speeds.

For additional details about Serial Cables’ Gen6 MCIO cables and full range of connectivity solutions visit: www.serialcables.com, call (303) 495-2320 or email sales@serialcables.com

About Serial Cables

Serial Cables is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing high-performance connectivity solutions for enterprise data centers and technology infrastructure. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer service excellence, Serial Cables delivers reliable products and responsive support that meet the demanding requirements of modern computing environments. The company's commitment to short lead times and agile manufacturing processes enables customers to maintain competitive advantages in rapidly evolving markets.

