Record Sales Generate More Than $138 Million in Total Transfer to the State

Mississippi Lottery surpasses $510 million in sales for Fiscal year 2021

Fueled by two new draw-style games, a series of high jackpots and an expanding array of scratch-off tickets, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its final transfer to the state for FY21, bringing the total to $138,961,541.14.

Counting the June transfer of $9,778,993.78, the MLC generated $80 million to assist with roads and bridges, plus $58,961,541.14 for the Education Enhancement fund during FY21. Total gross sales for FY21 exceeded $510 million.

“What an incredible way to end our first complete fiscal year,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “Our success enabled us to return a significant amount to the state for road and bridge repair and for education. We are overwhelmed with the support of our players, vendors and retailers. We continue to introduce new games and play styles and award winners throughout the state, and I am looking forward to the continued success of the lottery.”

Among the new games and play-style additions powering sales in FY21:

35 scratch-off games, including Mississippi’s first $20 game, “$100 Million Extravaganza ,” and the game honoring Elvis .

,” and the game honoring . Cash 3 , a daily draw game.

, a daily draw game. Mississippi Match 5 , a progressive jackpot game with three drawings each week.

, a progressive jackpot game with three drawings each week. 2nd Chance games offering scratch-off players an additional chance to win a cash prize. The MLC held its first 2nd Chance drawing June 2.

Additionally, the MLC also saw the Powerball® and Mega Millions® jackpots reach jackpots of $731 million and $1 billion respectively.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. The first $80 million goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects; proceeds exceeding $80 million are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.

