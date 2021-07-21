Margaret’s Couture restores and preserves costumes worn by screen legends Loretta Young, Liza Minnelli, and Betty Davis

Costume worn by Betty Davis as Queen Elizabeth in the movie The Private lIves of Elizabeth & Essex 1939 and designed by Orry-Kelly. The decorative fabric was removed that was attached to the dress from another movie and was restored to look original again.

Emerald Green evening gown worn by Liza Minelli and designed by Theodora Van Runkie for the film New York, New York 1977.The bugle bead design was restored, stains were removed and the color restored due to fading.