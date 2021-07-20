Pachett from the Moon, a new romantic book for kids
What if my best friend is an alien?
Nowadays, kids are so into Alien stuff, and reading is one of the best habits we can encourage. So when you mix the fun plus Aliens' adventures in this book, the habit will become a joy for everyone.
Let's have our imaginations blown away with this hilarious and friendly story about Pachett. This lovely creature came from the Moon to Planet Earth to complete his most important mission so far. To rescue his 3 best friends from Saros, the evil scientist who has them in tanks in his lab to get their powers and become the master of the planet! The adventure awaits for the four friends and maybe a new one.
This book will take young readers to the fantasy world of aliens and space, and the author knows that the fact that out there in the Moon could be aliens or something watching us from there, and why not? Nice and friendly ones!
Pachett from the Moon is a bright, fearless, and charming alien from the Moon with healing powers. Let's have this adventure together and see how friendship and teamwork are always the best option to succeed.
He loves to help and make new friends and always sends positive vibes.
Mel Michel is a Mexican Graphic designer and Kindergarten teacher who loves to use her imagination, illustrate and create new characters. She was born in 1980 and worked as a graphic designer in different advertising agencies. Worked as a Creative Director in a Mexican magazine. She also was an illustrator for the kids' section in a newspaper.
She works as a freelancer and raises 2 kids who fill her brain with new ideas and love for kids.
She hopes her characters bring positive messages for young readers and plant a tiny seed of kindness in our world.
Don't miss this new original book as the adventure awaits young readers and friends...
If your kids can't get enough about aliens, they will definitely enjoy this storybook. The story is full of pictures that show off just how funny aliens from the Moon can be!
