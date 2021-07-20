Inland Imaging Expands Partnership With Rad AI To Their Entire Practice
Partnership with Rad AI embraces cutting-edge AI to reduce burnout by helping radiologists dictate up to 35% fewer wordsSPOKANE, WA, USA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inland Imaging, an innovative radiology group in Washington & Montana with over 100 subspecialty radiologists, announced it is expanding its partnership with Rad AI, the fastest growing radiologist-led AI company, to use its advanced technology for generating customized radiology report impressions and consensus guideline recommendations. This will enable Inland Imaging’s radiologists to create reports more efficiently and accurately, while improving radiologist satisfaction and decreasing burnout. Inland Imaging services healthcare providers, hospitals, and clinics in Western, Central and Eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Western Montana to deliver fast, accurate diagnostic imaging and answers that help guide and support patient care.
“It’s important to Inland Imaging to remain at the forefront of implementing groundbreaking technology to best serve our patients and provide the optimal environment for our radiologists to do their best work,” said Dr. Casey Schmitz, Neuroradiologist and physician lead for Inland’s AI workgroup. “Our radiologists are impressed with the efficiency gains, quality gains, and reduction in fatigue. Rad AI is an ideal partner that is both innovative and customer-focused, and places a premium on developing long-term partnerships.”
Rad AI automatically generates a customized impression from the findings and clinical indication dictated by the radiologist, using the most advanced neural networks. It learns each radiologist’s language preferences from all of their prior reports, to create an impression that the radiologist can simply review and finalize. In addition, Rad AI improves report accuracy and consistency by making sure to include significant incidental findings, answering the main clinical question, and providing consensus guideline recommendations for follow-up. The impression appears in the practice's voice recognition software as soon as the radiologist finishes dictating the findings, without any clicks, hotkeys or new windows.
“We expanded our partnership with Rad AI to every radiologist not just because of the benefits our radiologists experienced, but also because the Rad AI team is incredible to work with. They truly listen and prioritize our feedback,” said Sarah Russell, Chief Operating Officer at Inland Imaging.
“Our partnership with Inland Imaging demonstrates how forward-thinking practices are adopting innovative AI solutions to improve patient care and efficiency and to differentiate themselves as market leaders,” said Dr. Jeff Chang, ER radiologist and co-founder of Rad AI. “We’re excited to expand our partnership with the incredible team at Inland Imaging.”
About Inland Imaging:
Inland Imaging has had the opportunity to provide Radiology Services in the Northwest since 1930. At Inland Imaging everything we do is guided by our Core Purpose and Values. It's our mission and our commitment to live our purpose and values every day and in every interaction with our patients, our providers, and with each other. The organization’s nearly 100 subspecialty radiologists work with health care providers, hospitals, and clinics in Western, Central and Eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Western Montana to deliver fast, accurate diagnostic imaging and answers that help guide and support patient care. Inland also operates and manages multiple conveniently located outpatient imaging centers equipped with state-of-the-art technology.
Learn more about Inland Imaging at https://www.inlandimaging.com/.
About Rad AI:
Rad AI aims to streamline radiology workflow, providing time savings for radiologists and improving report consistency, while helping reduce radiologist burnout. Co-founded by the youngest US radiologist on record, Rad AI is working with some of the largest and most innovative radiology practices in the US and expanding quickly. Rad AI is based in Berkeley, CA, and backed by Gradient (Google’s AI fund, which invests in the top companies using AI to positively transform their fields).
Learn more about Rad AI at www.radai.com or on Twitter @radai.
