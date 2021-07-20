Introducing Nitin Salunke: Junkosha’s Technology Innovator of the Year Award Judge

Nitin Salunke, President and CEO of Supira Medical

Junkosha recognising innovative work of individual or team working in delivery of products used within interventional medical procedures/Microwave technologies

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Junkosha is on a mission to recognise the innovative work of an individual or team working in the delivery of products used within interventional medical procedures or Microwave/MillimetreWave technologies. A year-long scheme, the winning entrant will be awarded a sum of $25,000 to invest in their worthwhile project.

As a part of the Awards, Junkosha has recruited a panel of highly respected judges all chosen for their industry credentials, including Nitin Salunke. Nitin is the President and CEO of Supira Medical, a pre-clinical stage medical device company developing next generation catheter-based heart pumps.

With over two decades of medical device development and leadership experience, Nitin has worked as the Vice President of Research and Development for Medtronic’s Neurovascular business and was a member of its management board. In this role, Nitin was responsible for the strategic growth through new product development for the global business, which included therapies for treating ischemic and haemorrhagic strokes.

Before Medtronic, Nitin served as the Vice President of Research and Development at Altura Medical (acquired by Lombard Medical), as well as Director of Research and Development Engineering at Cordis Corp, a Johnson and Johnson company.

To find out more about Nitin, please click here: https://www.junkosha.com/storage/2021/07/415b718c17cfd36905acc708eb700b1dd76904c3.pdf.

To find out more about the Award, or to begin your application, please click on the following link: https://www.junkosha.com/en/news/54.