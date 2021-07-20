Introducing Gathr – The Only All-in-one Data Pipeline Platform
StreamAnalytix is now Gathr. Helps enterprises turn data into action 10x faster. New pay-per-use and Forever Free Ingestion SaaS plans launched.LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impetus Technologies Inc. announced the rebranding of its self-service data platform, StreamAnalytix, to Gathr. Gathr is the only unified data pipeline platform for ingestion, ETL, ELT, ETLT, CDC, streaming analytics, data preparation, machine learning, advanced analytics and more. It offers all the powerful features of StreamAnalytix, along with new SaaS plans (including a Forever Free plan for simplified data ingestion) to help enterprises succeed in a cloud-first world.
Users can leverage Gathr to convert their data into action with 10x speed and efficiency:
• Easily build reliable data pipelines in minutes, irrespective of skill levels
• Load batch and streaming data onto any cloud platform in a few clicks
• Automatically convert and migrate legacy ETL workflows to the cloud
• Build and deploy machine learning models at scale
• Tap the advantages of proven, open-source technologies like Apache Spark
• Handle terabytes of data in real-time
“Gathr is an easy-to-use, cloud-native data pipeline platform that handles all the data integration and engineering needs of modern enterprises with unmatched speed and performance,” said Praveen Kankariya, CEO, Impetus Technologies. “With the introduction of SaaS plans, we look forward to helping businesses of all sizes – from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises – reduce time-to-insights, uncover new opportunities, and fuel rapid innovation like never before.”
Gathr’s best-in-class features include 300+ built-in data operators, native connectors for popular targets, in-memory data processing, pluggable support for AI & ML, a visual drag-and-drop UI, and more. It drastically reduces development effort by enabling the reuse of pipelines, datasets, and operator groups across applications; and automating schema detection, data validation, pipeline inspection and maintenance.
Leading companies across Aviation, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Financial Services, and other industries leverage Gathr (formerly StreamAnalytix) to drive powerful, data-driven business outcomes. The platform is available both as a SaaS offering and customizable on-premise deployment.
About Gathr
Gathr is a next-gen, cloud-native, fully-managed, no-code data pipeline platform. It’s the only all-in-one platform for all your data integration and engineering needs – batch and streaming ingestion, CDC, ETL, ELT, data preparation, machine learning, and analytics. The Spark-based platform brings unmatched speed, performance, and flexibility required to handle all types of data and analytics approaches, in ways that traditional ETL tools cannot. With Gathr’s visual drag-and-drop interface, native integration for all popular data sources and destinations, an exhaustive set of pre-built operators, and a rich pipeline template gallery, anyone can build and deploy data pipelines, quickly and easily.
