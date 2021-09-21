Independent Research Firm Names Gathr, the All-in-one Data Pipeline Platform, in Latest Streaming Analytics Report
Gathr receives highest possible score in criteria in 5 strategic areas — development tools, extensibility, advanced analytics, usability, and enablementLOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global research and advisory firm, Forrester Research, Inc. has featured Impetus Technologies’ Gathr (formerly known as StreamAnalytix) in its latest report, The Forrester Wave™: Streaming Analytics Q2, 2021. Gathr was one of the 14 most significant streaming analytics providers identified after a rigorous evaluation of top vendors in the market across 22 criteria.
The report states, “Impetus has evolved Gathr into an end-to-end, unified data platform that handles data ingestion, integration/ETL (extract, transform, load), streaming analytics, and machine learning. Impetus Gathr offers strengths in usability, data connectors, tools, and extensibility. Enterprises currently using or wishing to use Apache Spark for streaming analytics should strongly consider Gathr because it adds tooling and enterprise features that are starkly missing from the open source platform.” In addition, Gathr received the highest possible score in criteria in 5 strategic areas — development tools, extensibility, advanced analytics, usability, and enablement.
“The inclusion of Gathr in this influential industry report validates our strong position as an all-in-one, cloud-native, no-code data pipeline platform that meets the end-to-end data integration and engineering needs of modern enterprises,” said Anand Raman, Senior VP, Sales, Gathr. “We are honored to have been featured by Forrester, and look forward to delivering unmatched speed, performance, and flexibility to data teams across industries.”
Leading companies worldwide leverage Gathr to easily build reliable data pipelines for multiple use cases, including data ingestion, ETL/ELT/ETLT data integration, CDC, machine learning, and advanced analytics. Enterprises can choose to deploy the platform as a fully-managed SaaS offering or deeply customizable on-premise deployment.
About Gathr
Gathr is a next-gen, cloud-native, fully-managed, no-code data pipeline platform. It’s the only all-in-one platform for all your data integration and engineering needs – batch and streaming ingestion, CDC, ETL, ELT, data preparation, machine learning, and analytics. The Spark-based platform brings unmatched speed, performance, and flexibility required to handle all types of data and analytics approaches, in ways that traditional ETL tools cannot. With Gathr’s visual drag-and-drop interface, native integration for all popular data sources and destinations, an exhaustive set of pre-built operators, and a rich pipeline template gallery, anyone can build and deploy data pipelines, quickly and easily.
