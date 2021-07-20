Azelis expands collaboration with CP Kelco in The Netherlands
New agreement serves as another key step in the strong and continuously developing collaboration between both companies globally
We will leverage our strong relationship with CP Kelco and our ingredient expertise to ensure fast adoption from the technical sales and application lab teams.”ANTWERP, BELGIUM, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azelis, a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, is delighted to announce the extension of its distribution scope with CP Kelco in the Netherlands. CP Kelco’s product range is a significant addition to Azelis’ portfolio and the new agreement serves as another key step in the strong and continuously developing collaboration between both companies globally.
— Sarah Field, Group Principal Manager for CP Kelco at Azelis
Highlights & rationale
• CP Kelco is internationally recognized for its unique portfolio of innovative, nature-based ingredients, technical excellence and commitment to long-term sustainability.
• Azelis’ local sales coverage, proven growth track record and industry dedicated laboratory network, all steered by regional teams, made Azelis the partner of choice for CP Kelco to enhance business activities in The Netherlands.
• The new agreement with CP Kelco is in line with Azelis’ strategic ambition to expand existing distributorships into new territories.
CP Kelco and Azelis first collaborated in Ireland in 1988 and now work together in multiple regions across two continents. With more than 140 years of ingredient expertise, CP Kelco offers advanced thickening, texturizing, suspending and stabilizing solutions through its innovative portfolio of nature-based hydrocolloids and citrus fiber.
James Schkade, Senior Vice President, Global Commercial at CP Kelco, states:
“Expanding our alliance with Azelis in The Netherlands is an exciting step in our expanding collaboration globally. We see tremendous opportunity around the world to create alliances that can build exceptional customer experiences, and are continuously looking at ways to collaborate with companies like Azelis that not only support our culture of customer success, but also our ambitious growth goals.”
Sarah Field, Group Principal Manager for CP Kelco at Azelis, says:
“We are incredibly proud of the fact that CP Kelco continues to show their trust and confidence in us. Their nature-based ingredient solutions give us access to advanced solutions that complement our existing portfolio. We will leverage our strong relationship with CP Kelco and our ingredient expertise to ensure fast adoption from the technical sales and application lab teams. Our goal is to deliver the very best service to existing and new customers while reducing complexity for CP Kelco.”
Azelis strives to bring the best products and ideas together to formulate innovative solutions with our partners while leveraging our network of more than 20 dedicated application laboratories in the EMEA region.
