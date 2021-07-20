Scott Brittingham of Brittingham Executive Consultants to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CHICHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading a team is the most time-consuming and challenging part of business because it takes time to understand what motivates each person. Some leaders spend all their time making sure people are following them. That’s not leadership. The people you lead must feel they have a voice in the room and are clear on both the purpose and the role they play in bringing that vision to life.

Scott Brittingham is an executive coach and the founder of Brittingham Executive Consultants, where he helps executives become the true, authentic leader they want to be.

“I’ve always found great satisfaction in giving back,” says Scott. “I've had all these amazing opportunities, so I felt a responsibility to share my knowledge and experience to help others grow and develop.”

Scott spent 28 years as an HR generalist with two large multinational companies: Unilever, for 11 years; and most recently, 17 years with L’Oréal USA.

“In 2016, L’Oréal put all of the HR leads through executive coaching training,” recalls Scott. “The purpose was to give the HR leaders a different mindset in terms of how they approach their client group more from a coaching perspective. That's when the light went off: it was completely a skillset different from what I did as an executive.”

Launched in 2019, Brittingham Executive Consultants is dedicated to helping executives and their organizations balance business with the human side of things. Scott leverages his strong business knowledge as well as his HR expertise to work with executives who have moved into roles of significant responsibility and bigger scope, as well as leaders seeking to build their executive presence.

“Leaders in the corporate world are on continually, so it's very hard to step back and reflect on your intention in terms of what you want to achieve particularly when it comes to leadership,” says Scott. “What got you to where you are, isn't always going to take you to where you want to go. That's where I can add a lot of value for executives. I help them slow things down to reflect and be deliberate and conscious about who they want to be and what they want their leadership legacy to be.”

According to Scott, team coaching is also a powerful tool to help leadership teams gain clarity on their purpose, vision and to develop methodologies to harness the power of the entire team, which will achieve something that one person could not accomplish on their own. With the business landscape rapidly evolving and organizations becoming more complex and matrixed in their structures, it is critical for teams to consider all of the key stakeholders as they design their business strategies.

“When I work with clients, there's a real humanistic and empathetic approach I bring to it, but I also am very clear that I’m a businessperson first and I'm here to achieve an objective,” says Scott. “We have to step back and realize the impact we are having as leaders and make conscious choices toward how we truly want to be. I love interacting with people and understanding what drives them: their desires, aspirations, goals.”

Close Up Radio will feature Scott Brittingham in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on July 22nd at 11am EDT and with Jim Masters on July 29th at 11am EDT

For more information, visit www.brittinghamconsultants.com