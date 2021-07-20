Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
EFESO Consulting appointed by PAI Partners to perform two due diligence as part of their acquisitions

PARIS, FRANCE, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EFESO Consulting has recently advised PAI Partners, a leading European private equity firm, with a deep assessment and analysis of the Operations of two of their potential acquisitions:

-> SGD Pharma, a world leading company in the pharmaceutical glass packaging industry. Headquartered in France, the group generates a 347.5 M€ turnover and employs 3,200 people worldwide. It produces over 8 million vials and bottles per day at its five manufacturing plants in Europe and Asia.

-> Pasubio, a leading European leather manufacturer, which produces high quality leather products for car interiors serving the premium and luxury automotive segments. The group is headquartered in Italy employs around 1,000 people and operates six facilities

The EFESO Consulting team carried out a CAPEX plan assessment and recommendations, cost line improvement validation, plants’ production capacity and industrial footprint, and a digital maturity assessment.

The two deals resulted in an exclusive negotiation. The transactions remain subject to works council consultation, approval from China’s Finance ministry (for SGD Pharma), and customary antitrust approvals and are expected to be validated before the end of 2021.

The EFESO Consulting team involved in these due diligence: Virginie Fiacre, Matthieu Champavier, François Noël, Stefano Erba, Lorenzo Zennaro, Ettore Baldissarra, Alberto Porcelli and Andrea Mantegazza.

About PAI Partners
PAI Partners is a leading European private equity firm with offices in Paris, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Munich, New York and Stockholm. It manages close to €15 billion of dedicated buyout funds and, since 1994, has completed 84 transactions in 11 countries, representing over €60 billion in transaction value. PAI Partners is characterised by its industrial approach to ownership combined with its sector-based organisation. It provides the companies it owns with the financial, operational and strategic support required to pursue their development and enhance value creation. www.paipartners.com

About EFESO Consulting
EFESO Consulting is a global management consulting firm specialized in Operations Strategy, Performance Excellence and Transformation. We are a trusted partner for private equity and investors looking for hands-on support and capabilities to drive value with concrete levers. From performing due diligence to improving portfolio-company performance to maximizing exit value, we collaborate effectively with management teams to ensure successful and sustainable value creation.
