The opportunity within the display library technologies and services market By Roots Analysis

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Given the various limitations of the conventional drug discovery methods, the innovator companies are increasingly adopting the advanced technologies, such as display-library technologies for rapid and successful screening of novel therapeutics

Display libraries have been successfully employed for the generation of various novel therapeutics and offer certain advantages over conventional drug screening methods, including (but not limited to) the ability to facilitate large-scale, high throughput screening, incorporation of greater diversity in viable lead identification, and eliminating the risk of possible immune response due to pharmacological candidates.

Key Market Insights

Presently, around 90 companies claim to offer various display library technologies and affiliated services

A large proportion (56%) of these companies are small players, followed by mid-sized (31%) and large firms (13%). Majority of the stakeholders (90%) in this market offer phage display technology and affiliated services.

Several partnerships were established in this domain, during the period 2017-2021

More than 60 deals have been inked during the given time period. Majority of the partnerships (more than 85%) were established for technology licensing (44%) and R&D activities (42%).

Close to 2,000 articles related to display library technologies, have been published in reputed scientific journals, since 2017

Majority of the publications (1,508) were related to review / research related information specific to phage display; however, other library-based display methods, such as yeast display and cell surface display are also gaining popularity.

27,000+ patents related to display library technologies have been granted / filed by stakeholders across the globe

There was significant increase in the number of patent applications over the last few years. Interestingly, more than 2,180 patents were filed / granted in 2020. Further, around 55% of the patents were filed in North America. It is worth highlighting that most of the patents are related to the applications of phage display technology.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 75% of the market share by 2030

Based on the analysis in the report, the market for phage display technology in North America, for the period 2021-2030 is estimated to be USD 38 million in 2021, and the value is projected to reach USD 123 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8%.

Key Questions Answered

 Who are the leading players offering display library technologies and affiliated services?

 What are the recent developments in the display library technologies domain?

 What are the emerging trends in the discovery of therapeutic molecules using display technologies?

 How has the intellectual property landscape in this market evolved over the years?

 Which key factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

 How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 382 million (by 2030) financial opportunity within the display library technologies and affiliated services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

 Type of Technology

 Phage Display Technology

 Yeast Display Technology

 Other Display Technologies

 Type of Molecule

 Antibodies

 Peptides

 Others

 Key Geographical Regions

 North America

 Europe

 Asia-Pacific

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholder(s), who were very optimistic concerning the adoption of display library technologies. The report includes detailed transcripts of the discussions held with the following industry experts:

 Andrew Bradbury (CSO / Founder, Specifica) and Ken Sharples (CEO / Founder, Specifica)

 Thomas Schirrmann (CEO / General Manager, YUMAB)

 Benjamin J. Doranz (President and CEO, Integral Molecular)

 Debby Kruijsen (General Manager, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies, Europe)

The research also includes detailed profiles of the companies (listed below) offering proprietary display library technologies; each profile features an overview of the company, details related to its financial information (if available), recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

 Abzena

 Creative Biolabs

 Distributed Bio

 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

 IONTAS

 LakePharma

 Leading Biology

 Sino Biological

 XOMA

