DEADLINE FOR 2021 WORLD COLLEGE POKER MAIN EVENT

Registration for College Championship Powered by PokerStars.Net Ends Thursday, July 22nd Midnight PST

The best college poker tournament.”
— Jonathan Little - WPT POY
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ALERT:

World College Poker’s 2021 main event championship is a free-to-enter poker tournament for college, university, and vocational students of all poker skill levels. The historic event will be played on PokerStars, the world’s largest online poker site, and home to some of the most coveted online championships, including the World Championship of Online Poker and the Spring Championship of Online Poker.

World College Poker was created to give the star players of tomorrow a platform to strut their stuff and cement their name in poker history alongside the greats like Chan, Brunson, Hellmuth, Negreanu, Ivey, and others. All students 18 and over with a current student ID are eligible to compete in this one-of-its-kind international tournament.

A host of epic prizes are up for grabs, including a $9,000 PokerStars European Poker Tour (EPT) package, a $5,000 Las Vegas package to study with high stakes cash star, Matt Berkey, at Solve For Why Academy, and a $100 hotel gift certificate courtesy of PLOQuickPro.com, simply for signing up. Additional prizes include a private lesson with top players such as World Poker Tour Player of the Year, Jonathan Little, master coach Alex Fitzgerald, and chess grandmaster and PokerStars ambassador, Jennifer Shahade. The overall winner will face Patrik Antonius, a high stakes poker icon and First Land of Poker app (FLOP) co-founder, in a heads-up challenge.

Registration closes Thursday, July 22nd midnight PST. Register and battle for the title at worldcollegepoker.com/registration. Round one begins Saturday, July 24th across the globe on PokerStars.net. Learn more about the 2021 World College Poker’s Main Event at worldcollegepoker.com.

Additional corporate sponsors include Breinfuel, Card Player Magazine, Run Good Gear, PokerGO, RedChipPoker, PokerHeadRush, Poker Powher, D&B Publishing, Above The Felt Entertainment, Bill Perkins, Aquarian Bookshop, Gosha’s Organics, Poker Bankroll Tracker, MIndSet Mentoring, Next Gen Poker, and Faded Spade.

PokerStars always encourages players to play responsibly. For more information on responsible gaming please visit: www.pokerstars.net/about/responsible-gaming/

*NOTES TO EDITORS
*Players from Spain, Italy, Portugal, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and New Jersey cannot participate in the WCP events at PokerStars.net, in accordance with local regulations.

MEDIA CONTACT
Craig Tapscott, WCP Co-Founder
craig@worldcollegepoker.com

SPONSORSHIP INQUIRIES
sponsor@worldcollegepoker.com

ABOUT WORLD COLLEGE POKER
World College Poker was created to cultivate an online community of college gamers and poker players who have both passion and intrigue for the game. Its ultimate mission is to elevate the college poker player’s experience and offer burgeoning players a launching pad to up their game. To learn more about World College Poker, visit: www.worldcollegepoker.com.

ABOUT POKERSTARS

PokerStars operates the world’s most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 200 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site. PokerStars is ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE: FLTR; EURONEXT: FLTR). Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at: http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/

Craig Tapscott
Magical Gnome Media LLC
+1 310-617-4877
craig@worldcollegepoker.com
