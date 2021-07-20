Updated with Video Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2300 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 8:31 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspects brandished firearms and demanded US currency from the register. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene with US currency and property.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/4wCucxmpMGo

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.