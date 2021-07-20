Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 500 Block of Malcolm X Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the 500 block of Malcolm X Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 5:15 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/Ep-mXBwyjW8

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.