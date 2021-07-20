What Ostomy Supplies are covered by Medicare | Better Health
Medically Necessary Ostomy SuppliesFT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Health, an innovative leader in comprehensive chronic condition management, posts answers to questions about Ostomy Supplies and Medicare reimbursement. Working with insurances and Medicare is a major differentiator for Better Health and is aligned with the company’s goals of meeting those who live with an Ostomy where they are and how they want to be met.
Per Medicare Website:
Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) covers medically necessary Ostomy supplies if you’ve had a colostomy, ileostomy, or urinary Ostomy. Medicare covers the amount of supplies your doctor says you need, based on your condition.
Your costs in Original Medicare
You pay 20% of the Medicare-approved amount for your doctor's services and supplies, and the Part B deductible applies.
Better Health is led by a team of customer care managers who review your specific situation. The team talks with your doctor or health care provider and works with Medicare to find a solution - one which works for you. The specific amount you owe will depend on:
• Other insurance you may have
• How much your doctor charges
• Whether your doctor accepts assignment
• The type of facility
• Where you get your test, item, or service
As a Better Health member you get:
• Your medical supplies are delivered straight to your door, for free.
• 1x1 coaching and peer support.
• Your time back! We work directly with your doctor and insurance, so you don’t have to.
• The lowest prices, guaranteed. We’ll help you maximize your insurance benefits and offer you any supplemental non-reimbursable products at the lowest prices possible.
• Guaranteed satisfaction. We'll send you free samples and do everything we can do ensure you have the best products for you.
About Better Health
Better Health is working to digitize and modernize the antiquated medical supplies industry. More than 80 million Americans use medical supplies in their homes on a regular basis. Our aim is to bring greater transparency and choice to our customers by offering an end-to-end care solution - bundling clinical consultation, member education, insurance management, and home delivery.
